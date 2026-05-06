Holly Madison Reveals She Was 'Required' to Have 'Compulsive S-- Nights' With Hugh Hefner After Returning Home From Clubbing

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Holly Madison is lifting the lid on what it was really like to be intimate with late Playboy founder Hugh Hefner. The TV personality, 46, stayed at the infamous Playboy Mansion from 2001 until 2008 and became one of the publisher's main girlfriends.

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Source: @LetsBeHonestWithKC/YouTube Holly Madison opened up about life at the Playboy mansion on a recent podcast.

During an appearance on Kristin Cavallari's "Let's Be Honest" podcast on Tuesday, May 5, Madison revealed how many times a week she was "required" to have s-- with Hefner. "In the beginning, we would go out twice a week and it would always be after we went out," the reality star said. "When the show [Girls Next Door] started filming, we would stop and it was amazing."

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'Girls Next Door' Aired on E! From 2005 Until 2010

Source: @LetsBeHonestWithKC/YouTube Holly Madison dished to host Kristin Cavallari about the s-- nights she had with Hugh Hefner.

Hefner — who died in 2017 at the age of 91 — starred on his own reality show on E! alongside Madison, as well as famed Playboy models Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson from 2005 until 2010. According to Madison, filming the series kept everyone at the mansion busy as bees. "Not that we wouldn't ever go out if it was a special occasion, but we stopped those regular club nights where we would go out every Wednesday and Friday because we were so busy with the show," the Down the Rabbit Hole author told Cavallari, 39.

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Hugh Hefner 'Loved' Filming His Reality Show

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Source: MEGA Hugh Hefner died in 2017 at the age of 91.

Hefner "loved the show" and "got high off" of the series. "It gave him new relevance like an ego boost, so he didn't really feel the need to do these compulsive s-- nights to make himself feel wanted," Madison explained. "There was no discussion to stop the nights. It just evolved and we just didn't want to do it anymore," she said.

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Holly Madison Didn't Expect to Be at the Playboy Mansion for Very Long

Source: MEGA Girls who lived at the Playboy Mansion each had a 9 p.m. curfew.

Madison further opened up about life at the Playboy Mansion during a June 2025 appearance on "Baby, this is Keke Palmer." She told host Keke Palmer all the girls living at the abode had a 9 p.m. curfew. "When I moved in, I was like, 'Well, I'm not going to be here very long.' The girls never last very long here, and, you know, I'm just going to enjoy this for what it is," the mother-of-two said.

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Source: MEGA 'Girls Next Door' aired from 2005 until 2010 on E!.