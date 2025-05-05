'Own Your Choices': Hugh Hefner's Friends Slam Holly Madison After She Calls Group S-- With Late Playboy Mogul 'Disgusting'

The source noted that Madison, an author and TV personality, didn’t vocalize her repulsion until long after they broke up.

“It wasn’t until she needed to stay relevant that the stories became darker and more dramatic. It’s hard to watch someone profit off the man who gave her the life she built her brand on,” they said.

A third insider expressed how Madison using the Playboy name for profitable gain felt like “betrayal,” adding, “It’s not that she didn’t have complicated feelings. But if it was as awful as she now claims, why stay? Why promote the brand? Why wait until the spotlight faded?”