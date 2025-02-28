It's a Family Affair! Famous Parents and Their Famous Kids in the Same Film
Kiefer Sutherland and Dad Donald – 'Forsaken'
It took 30 years for them to appear on screen together in roles that were apropos — Kiefer Sutherland and his father, Donald, played estranged son and father in the Western film … and their dynamic was clear to see.
Blake Likely and Dad Ernie – 'The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants'
If Blake Lively was at all nervous about making her film debut, experienced actor and acting coach Ernie Lively was there to help settle her down as he played her father.
Chris Hemsworth and Daughter India Rose – 'Thor: Love and Thunder'
Playing father and daughter came naturally for dad-of-three Chris Hemsworth and India Rose, but costars Natalie Portman and Christian Bale also had children in the superhero flick!
Chris Pine and Dad Robert – 'Small Town Saturday Night'
Chris Pine played a singer-songwriter who planned to leave his small town for Nashville, while Robert Pine portrayed his dad, a combination that leaves fans Pine-ing for more.
Laura Dern and Dad Bruce – 'Palm Royale'
As executive producer, Laura Dern knew the perfect guy to play her pop: her star father, Bruce! It was the first time she and her Oscar-nominated dad shared the screen.
Jamie Lee Curtis and Mom Janet Leigh – 'The Fog' and 'Halloween H20'
- Amy Adams & Isla Fisher Could Pass For Twins — See Other Celeb Doppelgängers!
- Getting An Early Start! Reese Witherspoon, Leonardo DiCaprio, Scarlett Johansson & More Celebrities Who Were Child Actors
- Slammed By The Stars: Kim Cattrall, George Clooney, More Spill The Tea On Toxic Work Environments, Horrible Costars, Terrible Projects
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Oh, the horror! Iconic scream queens Jamie Lee Curtis and mom Janet Leigh have costarred twice … and didn't play related characters in either of the fright films.
Matthew Perry and Dad John Bennett Perry – 'Fools Rush In'
When Matthew Perry got Salma Hayek pregnant (on-screen!), they decided to tie the knot — and real-life dad John Bennett Perry supported him as his reel-life dad.
Ben Stiller and Dad Jerry – 'Zoolander'
Director and star BenStiller selected Jon Voight to play his onscreen dad, but Jerry Stiller played his manager, Maury Ballstein. Ben also hired mom Anne Meara to play a protester and wife Christine Taylor as his girlfriend!
Benedict Cumberbatch and Both Parents – 'Sherlock'
It's only elementary that Benedict Cumberbatch had to mind his manners on set — his mom, Wanda Ventham, and dad, Timothy Carlton, played his character Sherlock's parents, too!
Melanie Griffith and Daughter Dakota Johnson – 'Crazy in Alabama'
It may have seemed crazy for Melanie Griffith to be working with 10-year-old Dakota Johnson, whose then-stepfather, Antonio Banderas, was the director!
Margaret Qualley and Mom Andie MacDowell – 'Maid'
Andie MacDowell was thrilled to play Margaret Qualley's onscreen mom in the miniseries, saying: "That's a really special thing to happen to a parent, to have a child trust them and to want them to play opposite them."