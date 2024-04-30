Rebel Wilson Majorly Shades Melissa McCarthy After Not Getting Lead 'Bridesmaids' Role

"So I actually auditioned for the Melissa McCarthy role and they were always going to give it to Melissa because she was their friend," said Wilson, who appeared in the film as Brynn, one of Kristen Wigg's roommates.

Despite the unfair advantage, the Pitch Perfect alum gave it her all in the audition for the role of Meghan. "I come in and start improvising, and it went on for an hour," she recalled. "You know an audition is good when it goes in for an hour… so I got the call and they said, ‘You got the part!’ And I went, ‘What, the role?!’ And they went, ‘Not that role.'"