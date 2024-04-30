Rebel Wilson Majorly Shades Melissa McCarthy After Not Getting Lead 'Bridesmaids' Role
Rebel Wilson continues to spill the tea about her experiences in Hollywood.
During an event at the London Palladium on Monday, April 29, the funny lady, 44, threw major shade at Melissa McCarthy, revealing she was up for her role in Bridesmaids only to lose it to the 53-year-old because the latter was close with the film's bosses.
"So I actually auditioned for the Melissa McCarthy role and they were always going to give it to Melissa because she was their friend," said Wilson, who appeared in the film as Brynn, one of Kristen Wigg's roommates.
Despite the unfair advantage, the Pitch Perfect alum gave it her all in the audition for the role of Meghan. "I come in and start improvising, and it went on for an hour," she recalled. "You know an audition is good when it goes in for an hour… so I got the call and they said, ‘You got the part!’ And I went, ‘What, the role?!’ And they went, ‘Not that role.'"
Wilson was disappointed to learn she was cast in a more minor part because she looked like actor Matt Lucas, who played her brother in the movie. "So I’m like, ‘Alright!’ I was like, I guess it’s ok but I really wanted the Melissa McCarthy role… they were like ‘You’ve been cast in a Hollywood film’ and I was like ‘Yeah, but I don’t really have a role,'" she admitted.
The Hustle alum has been more transparent than ever recently, as she opened up about the trials and tribulations of being in showbiz via her memoir. As OK! previously reported, Wilson even admitted in the book that a member of the royal family invited her to an orgy in 2014.
"I got thrown a last-minute invite to a tech billionaire’s party — the guy who invited me, who’s like fifteenth or twentieth in line to the British throne, had said to my male friend, 'We need more girls,'" she recalled in Rebel Rising.
"There's a huge private fireworks display and then all of a sudden, it's 2 a.m. and a guy comes out with a large tray piled with what looks like a ton of candy," Wilson remembered. "I'm like, 'Oooh, is that candy?' And the guy holding the tray says, 'No, this is the molly.' And I turned to the screenwriter I've been talking with, confused. He says, 'Oh, it's for the orgy. The orgies normally start at these things about this time.'"
"Now the comment by the Windsor about needing more girls started to make a lot more sense," she thought to herself. "They weren't talking about a boy-girl ratio like it was a year-eight disco. They were talking about an ORGY!"
