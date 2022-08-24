'Home Alone' Alum Devin Ratray Under Investigation Following Sexual Assault Accusations

Authorities are investigating Home Alone star Devin Ratray for allegedly drugging and raping a woman in 2017. Lisa Smith filed a police report against the actor in New York nearly five years ago, but according to her, she had not heard back from police regarding an investigation.

Smith contacted prosecutors after she saw that the former child actor — famous for playing the leader character's older brother, Buzz McCallister, in the family classic — was currently facing domestic violence charges for an alleged physical altercation with his girlfriend.