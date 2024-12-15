Hollywood Home Where Brittany Murphy Died and Britney Spears Thought Was Haunted Hits the Market for $18 Million

When the pop star was living in the mansion, she allegedly thought it was haunted. "[Spears] had that place up on Sunset Plaza — and I'm just going to say, this is really weird," her former makeup artist, Julianne Kaye explained during a 2021 appearance on the "We Need to Talk About Britney" podcast.

"She calls me … I had my friend do reiki healing on her," she claimed. "He had come up; I guess she'd had a crazy partying weekend and needed to relax. He left, and she swears to God that he opened some spirit portal or something, and these bad spirits had come in … and they were trying to, like, push her down the stairs or something crazy."