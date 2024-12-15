Hollywood Home Where Brittany Murphy Died and Britney Spears Thought Was Haunted Hits the Market for $18 Million
One infamous Hollywood home has hit the market.
The Los Angeles, Calif., house where Brittany Murphy died in December 2009 and Britney Spears once claimed to be haunted is currently on sale for $18 million.
The property is listed with Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles star David Parnes of Carolwood Estates with an asking price of $17,995,000. The house has "undergone a complete metamorphosis" since the early 2000s and has been "newly redesigned" for potential new buyers.
The Uptown Girls actress and her then-husband, Simon Monjack — who also died in the home five months after Murphy — purchased the property from the "Toxic" singer, 43, in 2003 for $3.85 million. Spears resided there for a period of time when she dated Justin Timberlake.
When the pop star was living in the mansion, she allegedly thought it was haunted. "[Spears] had that place up on Sunset Plaza — and I'm just going to say, this is really weird," her former makeup artist, Julianne Kaye explained during a 2021 appearance on the "We Need to Talk About Britney" podcast.
"She calls me … I had my friend do reiki healing on her," she claimed. "He had come up; I guess she'd had a crazy partying weekend and needed to relax. He left, and she swears to God that he opened some spirit portal or something, and these bad spirits had come in … and they were trying to, like, push her down the stairs or something crazy."
"It was so bad that she left," Kaye spilled. "She goes, 'I know you're going to think I'm crazy. I'm not crazy. I know what I saw. I know what I felt.'"
As for Murphy, who was 32 when she passed away, she was aware there was something ominous about the home. "She absolutely hated the Rising Glen house," Monjack claimed in a 2011 interview, which was published after he also died in the house in May 2010.
"Every time we would drive up Sunset, Brit would say, 'Please, can we stay at the Beverly Hills Hotel?' I'd say: 'Honey, you've got to be realistic. We have our house, a 10,000-square-foot home. We're going to stay in it,'" he recalled.
The Just Married actress' cause of death was pneumonia, according to the coroner. However, there were also secondary factors of severe iron-deficiency anemia and multiple drug intoxication.
The Hollywood Reporter conducted the interview with Monjack.