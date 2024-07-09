'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Tracy Tutor Says Heather and Josh Altman 'May Have' Set Her Up With a New Man

"If they introduce you to someone that they know, maybe there's some potential there. I don't want to give away too much, but there may or may not have been a setup this season," she teases.

During the latest installment of the beloved series, each agent did their best to get creative, brokering deals in a struggling economic environment.

"It's been tough since the rise of interest rates in late 2022. I don't think it really started to set in because the flip side was when interest rates were at 2.5 percent or even less, the prices of properties were obviously higher. So, all the buyers were like, 'Well, I'm going to wait and wait for a minute and wait for interest rates to sort of fluctuate.' Then, the prices come down, and what they didn't realize is how quickly they were going to go from two points a half percent to seven points a half percent," Tutor explains.