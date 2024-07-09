'Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles' Star Tracy Tutor Says Heather and Josh Altman 'May Have' Set Her Up With a New Man
Tracy Tutor is diving into a new season of Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles — and the single life!
The real estate mogul has returned to the hit Bravo series alongside Josh Flagg and Josh Altman to broker exclusive deals in the most luxurious zip code, but this time around, she has different energy.
Tutor chats exclusively with OK! about how she and Flagg are back on the dating scene during Season 15 following her split from ex-boyfriend Erik Anderson, working with an ever-changing market and if appearing on television ever gets any easier.
"Flagg being single is a danger to society — and by the way, me too, probably," the businesswoman laughs. "We do have a little bit of fun together. I've got [Josh] Altman and Heather [Altman] working on it because, at the end of the day, dating in this town is tragic. It's much easier to have fun and go out with your friends."
"If they introduce you to someone that they know, maybe there's some potential there. I don't want to give away too much, but there may or may not have been a setup this season," she teases.
During the latest installment of the beloved series, each agent did their best to get creative, brokering deals in a struggling economic environment.
"It's been tough since the rise of interest rates in late 2022. I don't think it really started to set in because the flip side was when interest rates were at 2.5 percent or even less, the prices of properties were obviously higher. So, all the buyers were like, 'Well, I'm going to wait and wait for a minute and wait for interest rates to sort of fluctuate.' Then, the prices come down, and what they didn't realize is how quickly they were going to go from two points a half percent to seven points a half percent," Tutor explains.
"That all of a sudden made affordability next to impossible," the blonde beauty adds. "It's an incredibly confusing market, and I've had to figure out how to pivot."
While selling people their dream homes over five seasons, Tutor has been extremely open about the highs and lows in her personal life. "When I first came onto this show, I was married for almost 14 years. It was my first season, and it was terrifying because I was going through something very private," she says.
"I wasn't prepared to go through a divorce on camera. I had young kids to protect. It was very different," the mother-of-two adds. "I think many of the fans were a little blindsided by that and villainized me in many ways because they didn't really know me yet."
"There's a little bit more of a trust and vulnerability with me on camera that you're going to obviously see this season that I feel like is important to let the fans, particularly for the women of this show, see that," she continues. "I'm really tough in business and I'm successful, but I'm also a mom and a friend and an ex-wife. There's a lot more to me, and I think it's important to see a powerful woman be vulnerable."
Bravo’s Million Dollar Listing Los Angeles returns for season 15 on Wednesday, July 10 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.