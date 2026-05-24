What Is Adrian Grenier Up to Now? Inside His Family Life After 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Snub

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Why Did Adrian Grenier Step Away From Hollywood?

Source: MEGA Adrian Grenier left Hollywood in 2020.

Adrian Grenier traded Hollywood glamour for a quieter, more peaceful life in the Lone Star State. After spending years in the spotlight, The Devil Wears Prada star relocated to a farm in Texas. He purchased a 46-acre property in 2016 and co-founded Kintsugi Ranch with his wife, Jordan Grenier, to become "a greater steward every day in practice as a lifestyle, not just as an idea." "You sleep better, you're more grounded, you have a sense of wellbeing," he told People. "It's good for mental health, it's good for skill building, resilience and all of that, I think it allows you to make more informed, wiser choices when it comes to how you live, how you treat others, and in particular, how you treat the environment." In a separate 2021 interview with Austin Life, the Drive Me Crazy actor explained he shifted his lifestyle after he realized his actions did not align with his beliefs. While Hollywood helped him escape his inner struggles, he reportedly started to feel "totally at peace" with himself in Texas. "Nature will tell you things eventually have to come down to earth, and I found myself in a stage of my life where I had to change. I had to deal with the personal things I'd been avoiding," he continued.

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Why Was Adrian Grenier Not in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'?

Source: MEGA 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' director revealed he thought about 'sneaking' Adrian Grenier 'into a cameo.'

Adrian's costars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci all reprised their roles in The Devil Wears Prada 2. While his exclusion from the cast shocked the public, director David Frankel revealed he considered including a brief appearance of Adrian in the sequel. However, the plan fell apart. "I had an idea about sneaking him into a cameo, and, in the end, it was just too late in our production schedule to make it happen," the filmmaker told Entertainment Weekly, referring to the movie's completion less than a month before the May 1 release date. Adrian played Andy's infamous boyfriend, Nate Cooper, in the original 2006 comedy-drama film.

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Who Is Adrian Grenier's Wife?

Source: @adriangrenier/Instagram Adrian Grenier revealed he 'really liked the down-home vibe' when he relocated.

Adrian is a devoted husband to Jordan, who also factored into his decision to relocate. "I'm in love, and if you are too, I want to build something together," he told Austin Life. They were first linked in 2017 and eventually tied the knot during a 2022 ceremony. Adrian gushed about his wife in an interview, sharing, "She's a smart, intuitive woman, so she knew exactly where I should look. So, she gave me a map and I started to look [at my life] and she was right."

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Does Adrian Grenier Have Children?

Source: @adriangrenier/Instagram His fatherhood is reportedly one of the reasons he left the entertainment industry.

Adrian and Jordan share two children. They welcomed their first son, Seiko Aurelius Grenier, in June 2023. Meanwhile, their second child, Evren Saint-Eros Grenier, was born in March 2025. "There's so much wisdom and education that I hadn't tapped into because I was distracted and so, I was seeking advice from elders and counsel from friends, and starting to orient myself with people who I saw as having living a life that I think that I might want," he opened up on "The Jordan B. Peterson Podcast." "What I realized is, I didn't want to die alone. I wanted a family, I wanted partnership, I wanted to have children." The Entourage star continued, "[I] had to come out the other end awkward and finding, you know, a new way of being in the world."

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Has Adrian Grenier Returned to Acting?

Source: MEGA Adrian Grenier was not tapped to reprise his role in 'The Devil Wears Prada 2.'

Adrian since 2022 in the Amazon Prime Video thriller Self-Custody. He also landed a role in the Netflix film You, Always, which was released on May 1. Sharing what it would take for him to sign on for a major acting role, he told Page Six, "The truth is, the industry is moving to me. They're building three movie studios not too far from me. I don't see any reason why we couldn't just continue to film in Texas." He emphasized, "My family's in Texas, so I'd like to stay close to home." According to Adrian, he only takes roles that reflect his values or "speak to [him] in some way." "I'm in a position, luckily, where I don't have to take what I can get," he disclosed.

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Where Is Adrian Grenier Now?

Source: @adriangrenier/Instagram Adrian Grenier said he would like to stay close to home.