'Devastated' Nikki Garcia's 'Whole Word Changed' After Husband Artem Chigvintsev's Domestic Violence Arrest
Nikki Garcia is trying to pick up the pieces after her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested for domestic violence in August.
The WWE star, who formerly went by Nikki Bella, has tried to remain in good spirits in the midst of the public's heightened attention on the television personality and her marriage, however, she's reportedly been super upset when behind closed doors.
"She’s devastated by what happened. Her whole world changed in an instant," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Garcia — who is presumably the spouse involved in the domestic violence dispute, but has yet to officially confirm.
Just days after Chigvintsev's arrest, Garcia was all smiles in Las Vegas — where she co-hosted a live hot dog eating contest and notably ditched her wedding ring.
"Thank you, everyone. I’m so happy to be here!” she expressed, receiving a warm welcome from the crowd. "I love you, too."
The retired professional wrestler has not publicly commented on the Dancing With the Stars dancer's arrest, aside from her rep declaring in a statement: "This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time."
Chigvintsev was the one to call 911 from the couple's Napa, Calif., home, where he requested medical assistance but later changed his mind, informing authorities the duo no longer needed paramedics to rush over to their property.
As OK! previously reported, a recording of the 911 call revealed: “He got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at [him]."
"There is a 4-year-old child on scene," the dispatcher noted of Garcia and Chigvintsev's son, Matteo.
Despite canceling his request, police officers still showed up at the home to ensure the situation had settled down. It was then cops took Chigvintsev into custody for felony corporal injury to a spouse or cohabitant.
- Divorce Shocker: Nikki Garcia Files to End Artem Chigvintsev Marriage Nearly 2 Weeks After 'DWTS' Pro Was Arrested for Domestic Violence
- Nikki Garcia and Artem Chigvintsev's Most Memorable Moments Before the 'DWTS' Pro's Shocking Domestic Violence Arrest: Photos
- Is It Over? Nikki Garcia on the Hunt for Divorce Lawyer After Husband Artem Chigvintsev's Shocking Arrest
"Friends are telling Nikki she married a monster," a separate insider dished to the news outlet, claiming Garcia "wants out" of her marriage to Chigvintsev.
According to a Napa County Sheriff's Office spokesman, "when it comes to felony domestic violence, it’s not based on hearsay."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"The deputies saw something," he insisted, though the spokesman couldn't provide specifics regarding the ordeal.
For an arrest to occur, the individual said "there would be evidence of blood, sometimes scratches, sometimes it’s bruises. It’s something visible where the deputies said, ‘OK, we’re making this arrest."
The spokesperson also noted Chigvintsev "was cooperative," and got released on $25,000 bail the same day.
The Strictly Come Dancing alum is set to appear in court for an arraignment on November 4. The case is now being handled by prosecutors, who are "currently performing a thorough review of the facts and evidence."
Garcia has since filed for divorce following the drama.
Life & Style spoke to sources following Chigvintsev’s arrest.