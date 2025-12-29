Homeless Child Star Tylor Chase Found 'Smoking Meth' on 'Freezing' L.A. Streets After Being Released From Psychiatric Hold Without Notice
Dec. 29 2025
Former child star Tylor Chase is reportedly back on the streets and was allegedly spotted “smoking meth” following his release from a psychiatric hold.
Mighty Ducks star Shaun Weiss shared insight into the harrowing situation with TMZ on December 29, claiming that the Ned's Declassified alum, 36, was on the right path to rehab, but is now back to using drugs.
According to Weiss, 47, Chase was evaluated by a mental health crisis team and put on a 72-hour involuntary psychiatric hold. However, he was subsequently discharged from the facility.
"They were supposed to hold him and then transport him to a detox facility that we had arranged. Instead, they let him out without contacting any of us," Weiss said.
Weiss noted that influencer Jacob Harris tried to help Chase, who was found in Riverside, Calif., one evening last week. He phoned the crisis team again to reassess the actor.
Weiss explained that he was told that Chase was "smoking meth during the evaluation with no shoes or jacket in the freezing cold."
Still, the former star was still left out on the street. The Freaks and Geeks alum added that he works with rehab center Eleven 11 Recovery in San Clemente, Calif.
Shaun Weiss Is Trying to Get Tylor Chase Into His Rehab Facility
Weiss divulged that he has space and a bed at the center for Chase and is trying to get him clean, but he would have to go to the facility willingly.
"I reached out to some friends of mine and we have a bed for him at a detox and we have a place for him to go and get long-term treatment," Weiss said.
A TikTok clip of Chase on the streets went viral earlier this month, showing Chase — who played Martin Qwerly on the Nickelodeon series from 2004 to 2007 — walking through Riverside looking ragged and disheveled.
Chase's former costar Daniel Curtis Lee attempted to aid his old castmate by buying him a meal and paying for a motel room.
But things went awry when the motel staff called Lee, 34, and told him that Chase's room was trashed and left in disarray.
The room's door had been left wide open, while the refrigerator was flipped upside down, and the microwave was discovered sitting in the bathroom.