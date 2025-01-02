or
BREAKING NEWS
Homeless Former Supermodel Loni Willison Seen Digging Through Dumpster With Discarded Christmas Tree in Tow: Photos

Source: MEGA

Loni Willison was seen with a Christmas tree in her cart.

Jan. 2 2025, Published 4:53 p.m. ET

Homeless former model Loni Willison was spotted with a discarded Christmas tree in her shopping cart full of things in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, January 1.

The 41-year-old was wearing a light purple, floral-printed dress with a black shirt underneath it, as well as a pair of leopard-print boots and a black cap as she looked through a large garbage bin for some time until she took her cart and left.

loni willison going through trash homeless
Source: MEGA

Loni Willison has been living on the streets on and off since 2016.

As OK! previously reported, the ex-supermodel — who was once married to Baywatch star Jeremy Jackson — has been living on the streets in the L.A. area since 2016 amid mental health and addiction issues.

In those first years, friends of Willison's reportedly tried to convince her to go back to rehab. However, she claimed she wasn't interested in doing so in a 2018 interview.

loni willison going through trash homeless
Source: MEGA

Loni Willison reportedly suffered severe addiction issues.

"I don’t want to speak to my friends, I’m doing just fine. I don’t want anyone to help me," she said at the time. "I can live on my own. I’ve got everything I need right here."

Cindy Kovacs, who was previously linked to Willison's ex-husband, said it was "really sad" that she "never got the help" she needed.

"He [Jackson] didn't do anything," Kovacs insisted. "It was worth nothing to him. He didn't give a s---. It was appalling, sickening."

loni willison going through trash homeless
Source: MEGA

Loni Willison was married to Jeremy Jackson from 2012 to 2014.

However, Jackson had a completely different story to tell. He opened up about their 2-year marriage and her mental health concerns in an October 2024 interview, claiming she was "delusional" and allegedly falsely accusing him of abuse before their relationship ended.

"Losing her was like the death of somebody, and I tried to bring her back and I couldn't," the actor explained. "The woman I was in love with is gone, and whoever she is mentally now is not who I knew."

loni willison going through trash homeless
Source: MEGA

Loni Willison wore a purple, floral-print dress in the heartbreaking photos.

"She was hearing things. She was seeing things, and she was accusing me of things that were completely delusional. She would have massive breakdowns, panic attacks," he continued. "She would come home from work, crying, scared she was going to stab somebody at the doctor's office."

"She set me up and started screaming that I was hurting her when I did nothing to her," he alleged. "There are no hospital records. There are no doctor bills. There are no X-rays, there are no pictures. She attacked me while recording, screaming, 'you're hurting me.'"

Photo of Loni Willison and Jeremy Jackson; picture of Loni Willison.
Source: MEGA

Loni Willison and Jeremy Jackson divorced in 2014.

Over the past few years, Willison has been seen in the Los Angeles area. Last July, she was spotted heartbreakingly wandering Los Angeles and smoking in a cigarette while wearing a gray t-shirt, leggings and white socks, but no shoes.

A few months later, she was reportedly seen huffing paint out of a paper bag.

