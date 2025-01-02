Homeless Former Supermodel Loni Willison Seen Digging Through Dumpster With Discarded Christmas Tree in Tow: Photos

Loni Willison was seen with a Christmas tree in her cart.

Homeless former model Loni Willison was spotted with a discarded Christmas tree in her shopping cart full of things in Beverly Hills, Calif., on Wednesday, January 1.

The 41-year-old was wearing a light purple, floral-printed dress with a black shirt underneath it, as well as a pair of leopard-print boots and a black cap as she looked through a large garbage bin for some time until she took her cart and left.