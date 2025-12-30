or
Homeless Nickelodeon Star Tylor Chase Can't Be Forced Into Treatment, Cops Explain After Actor Returns to Streets Following Involuntary Hold

Two photos of Tylor Chase
Source: @danielcurtislee/tiktok;@ricecrackerspov/TikTok

The police explained that since child star Tylor Chase was cleared following an involuntary 72-hour hold, there's nothing they can do to help him.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 30 2025, Updated 10:56 a.m. ET

Nickelodeon alum Tylor Chase is back to sleeping on the streets and using drugs after leaving a facility following an involuntary 72-hour psychiatric hold.

While his loved ones are distraught over seeing him fall back into old patterns, California's Riverside Police Department spokesman Ryan Railsback revealed that due to the law, they are prohibited from forcing the actor, 36, to get more help.

According to police, Tylor Chase can't be forced into treatment since he was cleared following an involuntary 72-hour psychatric hold.
Source: @ricecrackerspov/TikTok

According to police, Tylor Chase can't be forced into treatment since he was cleared following an involuntary 72-hour psychatric hold.

Railsback added that even if the star was arrested for drug possession in the future, the charges would be misdemeanors and he would be released soon after.

In simple terms, Ralisback stated, "We can't kidnap him."

Tylor Chase's Costar Set Him Up With a Motel Room

The Nickelodeon alum was spotted doing drugs again and sleeping on the streets of Los Angeles after getting help.
Source: @ricecrackerspov/TikTok

The Nickelodeon alum was spotted doing drugs again and sleeping on the streets of Los Angeles after getting help.

As OK! reported, Chase's story went viral after a fan recognized him while he was sleeping on the streets and looking disheveled in September.

The video resurfaced in December, prompting his Ned's Declassified costar Daniel Curtis Lee to put him up in a motel.

Daniel Curtis Lee Is 'Devastated' Over Tylor Chase's Struggles

Nickelodeon

Chase's old costar helped him by getting the addict a motel room, but the troubled actor wound up trashing it.
Source: @danielcurtislee/tiktok

Chase's old costar helped him by getting the addict a motel room, but the troubled actor wound up trashing it.

However, things didn't go as Lee hoped.

"Just that night, I receive a call from management, they’re upset. The door’s left open. Why is there a microwave in the tub? … I just feel so devastated. I am at a loss," he spilled in a TikTok update. "His family told me that they had tried the hotel thing before and it didn’t work."

"Help should be provided for these people facing mental health issues, drug abuse issues," Lee continued. "A third party should be able to get someone into treatment, get them a psychological evaluation to figure out what is going on and allow them to detox."

The Child Star Was Placed on an Involuntary Psychiatric Hold

Source: @danielcurtislee/tiktok

Daniel Curtis Lee bought his old costar a meal when he found out he was struggling.

Chase also received help from fellow child star and addict Shaun Weiss.

Not long after the motel incident, Chase was placed on a 72-hour involuntary hold.

On Thursday, December 25, influencer Jacob Harris revealed he would be detoxing for three days in the hospital.

"We finally got Tylor the help he needed," said Harris. "He’s currently receiving medical attention to get him healthy, to get him all better."

Why Did Tylor Chase Go Back to the Streets?

Fellow child star and addict Shaun Weiss claimed Chase was supposed to be transferred to a 'detox facility.'
Source: mega

Fellow child star and addict Shaun Weiss claimed Chase was supposed to be transferred to a 'detox facility.'

"I was able to finally get ahold of a crisis center that would come out and do a same-day evaluation," the social media star continued. "They determined he needed immediate help and brought him to a local hospital for 72-hour treatment."

"He’s in good care now," Harris stated. "He just needed someone to actually do something to help."

However, on Monday, December 29, he was spotted back sleeping on the streets of L.A. and allegedly using meth.

According to Weiss, "They were supposed to hold him and then transport him to a detox facility that we had arranged. Instead, they let him out without contacting any of us."

