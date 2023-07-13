Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Announces Impressive College Plans — Find Out What She Wants to Major In
They grow up so fast!
Nearly two months after graduating high school, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson is sharing her exciting plans for the future.
"I am going to be a neonatal nurse at Regis University in Denver, Colo.," she declared in a new interview.
Her older sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird proudly chimed in to note, "It's top three nursing programs in the world."
The Toddlers & Tiaras alum, 17, humbly boasted that she received a $21,000 scholarship.
Though Thompson's life has been documented on TV for a decade, she's not sure yet whether the cameras will follow her to Colorado.
"I have been on TV my whole life and I kind of just basically accepted that whether I want to go be a nurse or I want to go be an accountant, whatever I want to go be, that I will always be in the spotlight," she noted of the downside of growing up famous. "It doesn't matter what I do, I will always probably be known as, 'Oh my god, Honey Boo Boo's working on my baby when he was in the NICU.'"
Prior to receiving her diploma, the teenager admitted she was "so proud" of herself, noting, "there were points that I didn’t even think I would make it this far but I made it."
This past year has been filled with ups and downs for Thompson, as she and "Mama June" Shannon finally reconnected after the matriarch's behavior and drug addiction cause them to become estranged.
"This is the first time Mama's actually really gave me a hug in probably about five or six years," the reality star admitted on a recent episode of Mama June: Family Crisis. "It feels good to get an actual loving hug from your mama. It really did feel nice, I'm not gonna lie."
On the other hand, Thompson's eldest sister, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, is battling stage 4 cancer.
"We . She's not gonna go into remission," Shannon stated to a news outlet. "We've all accepted that, so I just tell people one day at a time 'cause you never know."
Entertainment Tonight spoke to Thompson and her family.