Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Gears Up for Graduation, Admits 'I Didn't Think I Would Make It This Far'
Here comes the graduate-to-be!
In just one month, Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson will receive her diploma — a milestone she couldn't help but celebrate.
"Grad pictures pt.2 ! I have less than 30 days until I graduate," the Toddlers & Tiaras alum announced in a Saturday, April 29, Instagram post. "I am so proud of myself and how far I have become [sic] there were points that I didn’t even think I would make it this far but I made it. 🎓."
The new pictures depicted the 17-year-old on the bleachers, wearing a varsity jacket outside of her high school and dressed up in her pale pink cap and gown.
Fans were over the moon for the reality star, with one person commenting on the upload, "So proud of the woman you are becoming!! Never give up on your dreams 🥳."
"Congratulations boo-boo the sky is the limit. go far above and beyond you got this girl," echoed another, with a third writing, "the whole world is proud of you, we have seen you grow up and seen your ups also downs ... you made it [through] 💪🏼❤️."
As OK! reported, the high school senior has experienced a tough few years, as her mother, "Mama June" Shannon became addicted to drugs and was estranged from the family. Fortunately, Thompson's older sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, stepped in as her guardian.
Shannon, 43, eventually got clean and reconnected with her daughters, but earlier this year, her eldest child, Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell, 28, was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer.
Thompson confirmed the upsetting news in March via her Instagram Story.
"And this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home," she wrote. "No matter how famous they are. yes, I’m very famous but normal s*** happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that asap."
Cardwell was diagnosed with adrenal carcinoma, and doctors found the cancer had spread to her kidney, liver and lungs. A source told one outlet she's in the midst of chemo treatments and is staying "very hopeful" that the process will work.