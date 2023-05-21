Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Graduates High School, Mama June and Sister Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Gush Over Her Accomplishment
Congratulations Honey Boo Boo!
On Saturday, May 20, former pageant star Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson walked across the staged to receive her high school diploma. The exciting day at Wilkinson County High School in McIntyre, Georgia was monumental for the family as they came together amid tensions to celebrate the 17-year-old graduate.
Both Mama June and sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird gushed over Alana’s accomplishment on Instagram. Both members of the brood shared a shaky video as they cheered on the reality TV personality while she accepted her degree. Along with the clip, Pumpkin uploaded some adorable snaps of the two sister’s hugging tight.
"The raw unedited version of Alana graduating. To say I’m proud would be an understatement. To be there a witness this next chapter I’m amazed. Amazed at how much you’ve grown, how beautiful your soul is, & most importantly how far you’ve come against all odds," the 23-year-old, who was awarded custody of Alana in June, began her message.
"To hear your name be called & to watch you walk I’m honored truly. I cant wait to see what this next chapter in your life holds. Please always know im your biggest fan & always & forever gonna be screaming the loudest for you. I love you lana 🥰," the mother-of-four penned.
Additionally, Mama June raved over her daughter’s achievement.
- Mama June Shannon Says 'We Don't Know What the End Game' Is With Daughter Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's 'Rare & Aggressive' Cancer
- Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Gears Up for Graduation, Admits 'I Didn't Think I Would Make It This Far'
- Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson & Boyfriend Dralin Carswell's Cutest Moments Together: Photos
"I’m so proud of her she is our 2023 graduate and yes we was hollering the whole time WTG LANA AND YALL KNOW I SCREAMED WORK IT SMOOCHIE ONE LAST TIME," the recently married mom of Alana, Lauryn, Jessica and Anna, said alongside the footage.
The matriarch also shared a slide show video containing pictures from the event, which she captioned addressing the rocky relationships between family members.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"This hasn’t been a easy road to get where we are today and y’all will see all of that during this season that y’all are watching of our show now but today was all about Lana and just the family and VERY SMALL AMAZING GROUP that we have around us that has became family and that we know we can count on to be there to show up at any time again WTG Lana," Mama June wrote, referring to the drama that ensued on Mama June: Family Crisis.