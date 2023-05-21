Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Graduates High School, Mama June and Sister Lauryn 'Pumpkin' Efird Gush Over Her Accomplishment

Both Mama June and sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird gushed over Alana’s accomplishment on Instagram. Both members of the brood shared a shaky video as they cheered on the reality TV personality while she accepted her degree. Along with the clip, Pumpkin uploaded some adorable snaps of the two sister’s hugging tight.

"The raw unedited version of Alana graduating. To say I’m proud would be an understatement. To be there a witness this next chapter I’m amazed. Amazed at how much you’ve grown, how beautiful your soul is, & most importantly how far you’ve come against all odds," the 23-year-old, who was awarded custody of Alana in June, began her message.