Honey Boo Boo Cries While Hugging Mama June for the First Time in at Least 5 Years Following Estrangement

"I just feel like my mom should be there on graduation, and I feel like she should be there for my prom, and she should be there for the little moments in school...just the little senior activities I have," Thompson told Shannon through tears.

The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum has been in the care of her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, since 2019 after the 43-year-old was arrested for drug possession and paraphernalia. Thompson admitted she felt left out amongst her friends without the matriarch's presence in her young life.