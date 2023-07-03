Honey Boo Boo Cries While Hugging Mama June for the First Time in at Least 5 Years Following Estrangement
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and Mama June Shannon are healing their relationship.
During the latest episode of Mama June: Family Crisis, the 17-year-old got emotional during a therapy session, telling her mother how deeply their estrangement affected her.
"I just feel like my mom should be there on graduation, and I feel like she should be there for my prom, and she should be there for the little moments in school...just the little senior activities I have," Thompson told Shannon through tears.
The Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum has been in the care of her sister, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Shannon, since 2019 after the 43-year-old was arrested for drug possession and paraphernalia. Thompson admitted she felt left out amongst her friends without the matriarch's presence in her young life.
"Everybody in school is like, 'My mom, my mom, my mom,' and I always have to say, 'My sister.' I don't want to have to say that," the teenager continued as Shannon reached out to cradle her youngest child — much to her surprise.
"This is the first time Mama's actually really gave me a hug in probably about five or six years," Thompson revealed in a confessional. "It feels good to get an actual loving hug from your mama. It really did feel nice, I'm not gonna lie."
The mother-daughter duo's relationship has improved in the past few months, as the Mama June: From Not to Hot star attended Thompson's high school graduation in May. "I'm so proud of her. She is our 2023 graduate, and yes, we were hollering the whole time WTG LANA," the proud parent captioned an Instagram video from the joy-filled day.
"AND YALL KNOW I SCREAMED WORK IT SMOOCHIE ONE LAST TIME," she joked, referring to her viral line from Thompson's days on Toddlers & Tiaras.
Thompson opened up about her rift with her mom during a 2022 episode of Mama June: Road to Redemption. "I think I'm at the age where I'm not like sitting there like, 'Oh, I just wish my mommy was coming home.' Like Mama is gonna do what Mama is going to do,'" she noted. "Every time with her it's like you get your hopes up … like, I'm going to graduate soon, should I even invite you to my graduation because, like, are you even gonna come?"