Honey Boo Boo's Dad to Check Into Lamar Odom's Rehab Facility for Prescription Drug Addiction, Severe Depression
Lamar Odom is attempting to help yet another one of reality television's fallen stars.
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson's father, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson, is set to check into one of the retired NBA athlete's rehab facilities on Thursday night, July 6.
The 51-year-old is battling an addiction to prescription drugs, while struggling with severe depression and anxiety, a news outlet revealed.
He was originally prescribed the pills by his doctor as a treatment for diabetes, however, things later became out of hand.
Sugar Bear met Odom through his managers during a trip to Los Angeles for a Hollywood makeover last year, and he reached out to him over the weekend about checking into one of his wellness centers in Kansas in an attempt to get better.
The TLC reality television personality found a friend in Odom, 43, who has also dealt with his own substance abuse issues, which led Sugar Bear to agree to start a rehab program at the Gold Bridge Treatment Center in Louisburg, which is one of the subsidiaries of the Odom Recovery Group, sources revealed to the news publication.
It is unclear what sort of support system Sugar Bear has during this hard time, as an insider told the news outlet that he hasn't had a relationship with his daughter for more than a year.
He also skipped out on Honey Boo Boo's graduation on Saturday, May 20, when his little girl was joined by Mama June and her sisters Anna "Chickadee" Cardwell and Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird as she received her high school diploma.
After completing his program at Odom's rehab facility, Sugar Bear hopes to clear the air with his estranged 17-year-old daughter and focus on rebuilding their father-daughter bond, the source explained.
Last August, Sugar Bear's mental and physical health journey seemed to be progressing after he received a fresh set of teeth, a hair transplant and botox following a cancer scare, as OK! previously reported.
However, after his most recent girlfriend ditched him a month ago, he seemed to fall back into his bad habits and old ways, the insider confessed.
TMZ spoke to a source about Sugar Bear checking into Odom's rehab facility.