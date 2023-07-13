OK Magazine
Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Hasn't Spoken to Dad Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson in Over a Year, Her Sister Admits

By:

Jul. 13 2023, Published 5:21 p.m. ET

Though Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and her mom, "Mama June" Shannon, reconnected after years of estrangement, the teenager is still not on good terms with her father, Mike "Sugar Bear" Thompson.

In a new interview, Alana's sister Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird said Mike is "not involved at all" in the reality star's life. In fact, he didn't even attend her high school graduation in May.

alana honey boo boo thompson hasnt spoken dad mike sugar bear thompson year
Source: @pumpkin/instagram

"She hasn't spoken to him in a year now. We literally have no type of communication. Neither does Alana," added 23-year-old Lauryn, who has a different father than her younger sibling. "Even after Alana's graduation, he took two weeks to reach out and say congratulations."

The update comes shortly after it was revealed that the dad-of-one, 51, was set to enter Lamar Odom's rehab center due to his addiction to prescription drugs. However, on July 7, a news outlet reported Mike never boarded his scheduled flight to the treatment facility.

alana honey boo boo thompson hasnt spoken dad mike sugar bear thompson year
Source: @realsugarbear/instagram

It's unclear what happened, though staff at the Odom Recovery Group believe he probably got cold feet and backed out.

He hasn't contacted Alana about the situation, with Lauryn noting in her interview, "I'm unaware of how he's doing at all."

alana honey boo boo thompson hasnt spoken dad mike sugar bear thompson year
Source: @honeybooboo/instagram
Fortunately, Alana isn't letting the situation bring her down, as she just announced her college plans.

"I am going to be a neonatal nurse at Regis University in Denver, Colorado," the teenager proudly stated in a new interview, noting she received a $21,000 scholarship.

Lauryn boasted that the school is home to one of the "top three nursing programs in the world."

At the moment, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum is unsure whether she'll have cameras follow her as she pursues a new chapter of life.

"I have been on TV my whole life and I kind of just basically accepted that whether I want to go be a nurse or I want to go be an accountant, whatever I want to go be, that I will always be in the spotlight," the reality star explained of her future. "It doesn't matter what I do, I will always probably be known as, 'Oh my god, Honey Boo Boo's working on my baby when he was in the NICU.'"

