Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Hasn't Spoken to Dad Mike 'Sugar Bear' Thompson in Over a Year, Her Sister Admits

At the moment, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum is unsure whether she'll have cameras follow her as she pursues a new chapter of life.

"I have been on TV my whole life and I kind of just basically accepted that whether I want to go be a nurse or I want to go be an accountant, whatever I want to go be, that I will always be in the spotlight," the reality star explained of her future. "It doesn't matter what I do, I will always probably be known as, 'Oh my god, Honey Boo Boo's working on my baby when he was in the NICU.'"