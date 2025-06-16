Honey Boo Boo Spills on Julie Chrisley's 'Jailhouse Dye Job' and Shocking New Look
Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson didn't hold back when discussing Julie Chrisley's surprising hairstyle following her release from federal prison.
"She looks, I mean, she's been in jail for two years," Honey Boo Boo, 19, told Page Six Radio in an interview published on May 31. "Like, what did you guys expect?"
Addressing Chrisley's "shocking new look," which showcased her noticeable gray roots, Thompson ignited a debate over what some have dubbed the "jailhouse dye job."
"I don't even know if I would want a jailhouse dye job," she added. "I don't think she looks bad. I can say, I do think she looks a lot older. 100 percent. I do think before she went to jail she looked very young, but I don't think she looks bad. She's an older woman."
Despite her family's own legal troubles over the years, Honey Boo Boo stated she doesn't wish "any harm" on the Chrisleys but admitted to having "some thoughts" about the fellow Georgia family, who burst onto the reality TV scene around the same time as her own.
"I'm not gonna lie, I've seen Todd [Chrisley] and he's the only one that, like, if I've seen a picture of him, I would know," she told the outlet. "He's the only one. I mean, he's very — you can tell who Todd is. So, I've seen him and Savannah [Chrisley] and they had a paper bag, a Nordstrom bag, over his head. I'm like, what?! He's hilarious."
In 2022, Julie and her husband, Todd, faced conviction on multiple federal charges tied to tax evasion and bank fraud. Todd, 56, was found guilty of conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States and tax fraud. Julie received similar convictions, including conspiracy to commit bank fraud, bank fraud, conspiracy to defraud the United States, tax fraud and wire fraud.
After serving two years, President Donald Trump announced on May 27 that he would grant the reality TV couple full pardons, suggesting they received "pretty harsh treatment."
"It's a terrible thing, but it's a great thing, because your parents are going to be free and clean," Donald said during a phone call with the couple's children, shared via X. "I hope we can do it by tomorrow. … I don't know them, but give them my regards and wish them good luck."
Following the announcement, Savannah took to Instagram Live to celebrate the news that reunited her family after two long years apart.
"My parents get to start their lives over! My phone is going bananas right now, but President Trump gave them a full, unconditional pardon and for that, I am forever grateful," Savannah, 27, expressed. "Thank you, President Trump."
Savannah continued, "For the past two and a half years, I've done everything in my power to fight for my parents' freedom and bring them home. This moment is the answer to countless prayers, and I am beyond grateful to President Trump for seeing the truth and restoring my family."