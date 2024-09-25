Julie Chrisley Cries and Apologizes to Her Kids at Resentencing Before 84-Month Prison Stint Gets Upheld

"I would like to say I’ve had years to think about what I’ve wanted to say and I’m sorry for my actions and situations that let us to where we are today," the 51-year-old stated. "I’ve had 20 months in prison, but it has been much more leading up to the trial and I apologize for my actions that led to where we are today."

"I have done everything I can do to get closer to my family. I’ve taken tests for new skills, such as driving a forklift and serving food in proper ways … this has been the most difficult part of my life," the Chrisley Knows Best star explained. "I can’t ever repay my children for what they’ve had to go through and for that, I am so sorry."