'Horrible' Donald Trump Called Out for His Botched Makeup Job During Michigan Trip: 'Grotesque to Look At'

Donald Trump’s appearance sparked chatter — and not in a flattering way — during his recent Michigan visit. On Tuesday, January 13, the president toured Ford’s River Rouge complex, but it wasn’t the factory floor that grabbed attention. Viewers quickly zeroed in on Trump’s makeup after a Fox News clip from the visit began circulating online, with critics calling out what they described as a noticeably botched application.

Source: Fox News Donald Trump faced criticism during his Michigan trip.

“He's grotesque to look at. I WFH and keep the mute button at the ready for when he opens his big, fat, lying maw,” one person wrote on X.

Another took things even further, adding, “Trump’s face looks like the f------ of an uncircumcised p---- that got left in the microwave too long.” “Makeup cannot conceal the ugliness, both inside and out, of this horrible man,” a third user slammed. A fourth commenter shifted focus, suggesting, “He needs a haircut pretty badly too.” “The orange man is turning brown,” a fifth quipped.

somebody did not do a very good job blending Trump's face paint today pic.twitter.com/qcDudfByzS — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) January 13, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X

Others questioned how the makeup ended up looking that way at all. “He does it himself, right? I believe I've read that increasingly awkward makeup is a fair indicator of cognitive decline,” another critic bashed. Earlier this month, Trump confirmed in an interview that he often applies his own makeup, especially when covering up bruises on his hands.

Source: Fox News Viewers focused on his appearance.

“I have makeup that’s, you know, easy to put on, takes about 10 seconds,” he explained in an interview with The Wall Street Journal, noting that it helps after he gets “whacked again by someone,” referencing a minor accident involving Attorney General Pam Bondi.

Beyond the makeup criticism, Trump also stirred controversy during the factory visit itself. According to a circulating clip, a worker on the plant floor shouted what sounded like “pedophile protector” as Trump stood on an elevated walkway. The president responded by mouthing "f--- you,” as he flipped the bird.

Source: @themainewonk/X;MEGA Donald Trump previously touched upon why he puts makeup on his hands.

Trump spokesperson Steven Cheung defended the reaction in a statement to USA Today, saying, “A lunatic was wildly screaming expletives in a complete fit of rage, and the President gave an appropriate and unambiguous response." The Washington Post later reported that the autoworker involved was suspended pending an investigation. The worker told the outlet that the comment was directed at Trump’s handling of the Jeffrey Epstein probe.

As of December 19, 2025, Department of Justice officials confirmed that 12,285 files had been released under the Epstein Files Transparency Act, a deadline set by Congress to make all unclassified Epstein records public.

Despite that progress, the DOJ also acknowledged that “more than 2 million documents” remain under review.

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE The DOJ continues reviewing Epstein-related documents.