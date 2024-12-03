Hot Mama Khloé Kardashian Spits Milk at Camera for Sultry Photoshoot
Khloé Kardashian wasn't afraid to let loose during her recent Bustle photoshoot!
"when @ellenvonunwerth says to spit milk - you spit milk," the reality star, 40, captioned a slew of photos via Instagram on Tuesday, December 3.
Of course, people loved seeing the brunette beauty having fun while on set.
One person wrote, "I love that I was here to witness this lol !! You are iconic !!!!!" while another said, "KoKo is back honeyyyy 🔥."
"Tristan is punching the air," a third person quipped about her failed romance with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, while another added, "Just wow babes 🔥."
"Excited to share my @bustle cover story 🤍 @charlotteowen and I talked all things 40s, fragrance, and podcasts. Read the full conversation at the link in my stories!" Kardashian wrote in another post.
As OK! previously reported, The Kardashians star shared how far she's come in the past few years.
“When I was bigger, I thought I was the hottest thing in the world. I had so much more confidence. And then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you!'" she said.
"It is a journey and it is a constant struggle, at least for me. I was the same. And then the more in shape I am, the more insecure I can get because I’m so hard on myself. It’s a vicious cycle that you don’t get out of. But when I started losing weight, I got the same thing. I was fat-shamed every day when I was bigger, and then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you, you are so insecure, you’re following society.' And I’m like, 'OK, you guys are so confusing!' I realized you’ll never make everyone happy. I have to do what’s best for me," Kardashian, who shares daughter True and son Tatum with the basketball star, revealed.
The Good American co-founder revealed what caused her to shed the pounds in the first place.
"My weight loss journey started because I was getting a divorce. I remember I was going to therapy and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid. And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid because there’s no way this could have gotten out there. So I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym. I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore. And the place that I felt the safest was the gym," she noted.