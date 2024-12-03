Hot Mama Khloé Kardashian Spits Milk at Camera for Sultry Photoshoot

Of course, people loved seeing the brunette beauty having fun while on set.

One person wrote, "I love that I was here to witness this lol !! You are iconic !!!!!" while another said, "KoKo is back honeyyyy 🔥."

"Tristan is punching the air," a third person quipped about her failed romance with baby daddy Tristan Thompson, while another added, "Just wow babes 🔥."