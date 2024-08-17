Khloé Kardashian Still 'Holding Out for Tristan Thompson' Despite the 'H---' He Put Her Through: 'She Just Can't Get Over Him'
Are Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson endgame?
According to an insider, despite the NBA player’s multiple cheating scandals, The Kardashians star, 40, is still hung up on him.
“Khloé has turned down so many guys, she’s tried to go on dates, but she just can’t connect with anyone the way she does with Tristan,” the insider spilled.
Kardashian and Thompson first started dating in 2016 and had their daughter True, 6, in 2018. The couple then welcomed son Tatum, 2, in 2022 via surrogate.
The duo, who are currently co-parenting their kids, have had an on-again, off-again relationship throughout the years, as Thompson was repeatedly caught cheating on Kardashian.
“As much h--- as he’s put her through, and as much as she denies that she still has romantic feelings for him, the fact is she just can’t seem to get over him,” the source confessed.
The insider added: “She still sees him as the love of her life, but it’s such a touchy subject because he doesn’t want to mess things up again so he’s keeping her in the friend zone.”
The trouble between the reality TV star and the athlete, 33, began in 2018, when Thompson was spotted kissing Lani Blair in New York City. The shocking news came out the same day Kardashian gave birth to their daughter, however, the pair later reconciled.
Then, in 2021, after Kardashian gave him a second chance, it was revealed Thompson impregnated Maralee Nichols, which led to their split.
Despite their history, “everyone in her life knows that her dream is for them to live happily ever after and it’s not a complete never say never situation, but it’s something Tristan really doesn’t seem ready for at this point,” said the source.
"He's respectful of her and knows not to bring girls around because it upsets her, but they aren't in any sort of committed relationship so he's free to do what he pleases, the guy gets to have his cake and eat it too, which is so frustrating to watch," the insider explained.
Though Kardashian is not totally happy with her and Thompson’s relationship, she puts on a brave face.
“Khloé swears she’s totally fine with the arrangement because they do so well with the kids together and that’s the most important thing to her,” the source shared. “But at the end of the day, she has zero romance in her life and it’s unhealthy because whether she admits it or not, she’s obviously holding out for Tristan.”
They concluded: “The big worry for her family is that she’s going to waste her best years and end up lonely and heartbroken.”
