7 Celebrity Summer Diets That Work — From Sydney Sweeney to Jessica Alba and More
Khloé Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian is a known gym rat, doing cardio intervals, weight training and resistance band and Bosu ball workouts five mornings a week. (Never skip “warm-up and stretch,” her longtime trainer, Don “Donamatrix” Brooks, warned.)
But, as the reality star previously said, “Diet and exercise go hand in hand.”
So, to achieve real results, she began making small changes, cutting things like soda out little by little. Now, Kardashian, 39, mainly eats for fuel. A typical lunch is “grilled chicken breast with a half portion of a simple starch, such as four ounces of yam or a half cup of white rice,” she’s explained, “along with a vegetable and a salad.”
Another tip? “I don’t even look at a scale anymore,” noted Kardashian. “I think it’s really unhealthy. I haven’t in years. They’re just numbers.”
Sydney Sweeney
Though she’s “never even tried coffee” and prioritizes hydration, Sydney Sweeney’s diet isn’t the healthiest.
“I eat sugar,” she’s confessed, admitting she also prefers “hearty” lunches like cheeseburgers.
The Anyone But You actress, 26, makes up for it with exercise, sticking to activities she’s loved since childhood — such as waterskiing, hiking and mixed martial arts — so that it doesn’t seem like work. For a more “challenging” sweat session, Solidcore (a high-intensity, low-impact Pilates-inspired class) is her go-to.
“It just makes me feel so toned and strong,” Sweeney said, “but also elongated.”
Halle Berry
“Leg day” is one of Halle Berry’s “top priorities,” she’s said — and it shows.
At 57, the Oscar winner’s “never been healthier and felt stronger,” and her secret is a mix of resistance training, cardio, yoga, stretching and martial arts led by her trainer, stuntman Peter Lee Thomas.
Berry, who has type 1 diabetes, also advises trying intermittent fasting, which can control blood sugar and burn fat: “I usually eat between 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., and then I’m done for the day.”
Kristin Cavallari
Kristin Cavallari’s diet is guided by a simple rule: At home, she eats clean.
“Grass-fed steak, organic chicken, wild-caught salmon and eggs from my chicken coop are staples,” said the Laguna Beach alum, 37, who downs protein-packed, metabolism-boosting salads for lunch.
But when she dines out, “I eat whatever I want.”
She balances that with three strength-focused workouts each week, plus “one day of cardio.”
Jessica Alba
Trainer Ramona Braganza has divulged the “best butt exercise ever” that clients like Jessica Alba, 43, swear by: Romanian deadlifts with 25-pound dumbbells.
Alba's workouts also include resistance bands, calisthenics with medicine balls, and mixed cardio (think treadmill, spin class, or something as fun and easy as learning a TikTok dance). If she’s lacking motivation, her trick is to “work out with a friend because it’s more fun.”
She aims for a plant-based diet four days a week, but “Friday, Saturday and Sunday, all bets are off,” she's said. “That feels like moderation to me.”
Carrie Underwood
On busy days, Carrie Underwood recommends prioritizing diet choices.
“If I don’t have time to fit in some giant weightlifting session, I feel I can control a little more of what I’m putting in my body,” the vegetarian — who opts for unprocessed foods like nuts, eggs and fruits and vegetables from her garden — has said.
When she does have time for her preferred 90-minute workout, longtime trainer Eve Overland guides the country star, 41, through basic squats, deadlifts, rows and presses, “because they work and they give you the most bang for your buck, no matter what age you are,” Overland's said.
To stay focused as she burns fat? Underwood pops on music. “It can definitely change your mood and help you get in a few more reps or move a little faster,” she shared, “and kind of gives you that extra energy that you need.”
Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston famously ate the same salad every day for 10 years and has the willpower to limit herself to just one chip or M&M. But she enjoys mixing things up when it comes to exercise.
Last year, the Friends alum, 55, partnered with low-impact, functional fitness brand Pvolve, which uses resistance-based equipment such as balls and foot gliders to build core strength.
“You can break a sweat within just minutes of doing pikes with gliders,” advised Aniston, noting that the highly portable discs are great to take on vacation. “They’re darn hard.”
Added her trainer, Dani Coleman: “It’s always about starting small with your goals. You know, getting those 10,000 steps in or choosing the stairs over the elevator.”