7 Celebrity Summer Diets That Work — From Sydney Sweeney to Jessica Alba and More

Khloé Kardashian is a known gym rat, doing cardio intervals, weight training and resistance band and Bosu ball workouts five mornings a week. (Never skip “warm-up and stretch,” her longtime trainer, Don “Donamatrix” Brooks, warned.)

But, as the reality star previously said, “Diet and exercise go hand in hand.”

So, to achieve real results, she began making small changes, cutting things like soda out little by little. Now, Kardashian, 39, mainly eats for fuel. A typical lunch is “grilled chicken breast with a half portion of a simple starch, such as four ounces of yam or a half cup of white rice,” she’s explained, “along with a vegetable and a salad.”

Another tip? “I don’t even look at a scale anymore,” noted Kardashian. “I think it’s really unhealthy. I haven’t in years. They’re just numbers.”