Khloé Kardashian Thought She Was the 'Hottest Thing in the World' When She Was Heavier, Denies Getting Surgery
Though Khloé Kardashian slimmed down over the years, she never had a problem with her appearance beforehand.
“When I was bigger, I thought I was the hottest thing in the world. I had so much more confidence. And then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you!'" the reality star, 40, said in a new interview with Bustle, which was published on Tuesday, December 3.
"It is a journey and it is a constant struggle, at least for me. I was the same. And then the more in shape I am, the more insecure I can get because I’m so hard on myself. It’s a vicious cycle that you don’t get out of. But when I started losing weight, I got the same thing. I was fat-shamed every day when I was bigger, and then when I lost weight, people were like, 'How dare you, you are so insecure, you’re following society.' And I’m like, 'OK, you guys are so confusing!' I realized you’ll never make everyone happy. I have to do what’s best for me," Kardashian, who shares daughter True and son Tatum with ex Tristan Thompson, revealed.
The Good American co-founder said she started to shed some pounds when she was going through a tough period in her life.
"My weight loss journey started because I was getting a divorce. I remember I was going to therapy and the next thing I knew, something private I told my therapist was on a tabloid. And I knew that my therapist disclosed this information to a tabloid because there’s no way this could have gotten out there. So I stopped going to therapy and started going to the gym. I needed a release, but I did not trust anybody else anymore. And the place that I felt the safest was the gym," she noted.
- Khloé Kardashian Is 'Constantly Bragging About How Good She Looks': 'Her Profile Is Snatched Now'
- Kylie Jenner Shows Off Her Slim Figure as Fans Accuse Reality Star of Using Ozempic: Photos
- Khloé Kardashian 'Always Felt Like the Ugly Sister' and 'Hated' Being in Kim and Kourtney's 'Shadow': 'She's Extremely Confident'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"As a byproduct, my body started changing. I loved the way I felt. I loved testing myself and challenging myself. And I’ve been doing it for 10-plus years now, and I love it. Over the past three years, people are like, 'You must have gotten surgery because you just lost weight.' I’m like, 'It’s been a 10-year journey! What are you talking about?' But even if people get surgery or [get on] the Ozempic craze, I’m like, 'Who cares!' As long as people feel good about themselves, who am I to judge? I think it’s ridiculous, the judgment on that. I’m just mad [Ozempic] wasn’t around 10 years ago," she said of the weight-loss drug that is taking over Hollywood.
This is not the first time the Hulu star brought up Ozempic. During an episode of The Kardashians, which aired in July, she said: “When I was bigger, if they had Ozempic, I probably would have tried it. Because I tried any other thing. I tried any fad weight loss trend except for the real thing that actually works. And that is a lifestyle change.”