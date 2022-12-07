Khloé Kardashian Declares She's 'Happily' Single: 'I Can Vibe Alone'
Khloé Kardashian may be single, but she insisted she doesn't feel the need to mingle! The reality star sent a clear message via social media on Monday, December 2, sharing an Instagram Story post featuring a quote about being on her own.
"One thing about me, I can vibe alone. Happily," the upload read. "My solitude is my power. That's why I'm unf**kwithable."
The mom-of-two, 38, also displayed a mantra hinting she was cutting ties with some people. "Stop populating your life with those unworthy of your time and care," the quote stated. "Start dedicating more to those who deserve to be there."
Opening up about her personal experiences is nothing new for the Strong Looks Better Naked author, as just two days prior, she posted a quote which said, "You can’t make someone love you."
As OK! reported, Kardashian's string of posts comes around the one year anniversary of her and baby daddy Tristan Thompson's explosive breakup, in which the NBA player, 31, finally admitted he cheated on the Good American founder and fathered a child with another woman.
During that time frame, the athlete and the Revenge Body host already decided to give daughter True, 4, a sibling via surrogacy.
"In hindsight, he always knew when the other baby was being born," she noted on an episode of The Kardashians, admitting she felt "bamboozled" by her ex's shady ways.
The pair's son — whose name has yet to be announced — arrived in February, so the denim designer is choosing to focus on her little ones instead of diving back into the world of dating.
"Now that my son is here, I get to move on. I get to move on and I get to enjoy," she declared on the same episode. "It's almost like I get to close that chapter and be done with this trauma."
Kardashian has taken the high road in the situation, allowing Thompson to have full access to their two children even though it's reported she has primary custody of their baby boy.
"He wants to be present and spend time with the kids and of course Khloé is allowing him to be present in both of the kids’ life," an insider previously spilled. "He wants to be part of the baby’s life and she wants him to be. When he’s there, he’s a good loving dad. He’s not there all the time though."
Thompson also has a 5-year-old son, Prince, with ex Jordan Craig.