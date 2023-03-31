How '1000-Lb Sisters' Stars Tammy & Amy Slaton Rose To Fame

1000-Lb Sisters fans know Tammy and Amy Slaton from watching their weight loss journeys over the past four seasons of the hit TLC show, but what did the Slaton sisters do before their careers in television?

Early episodes revealed that Tammy, 36, and Amy, 35, grew up in a financially insecure home. Their mother worked several jobs, and the girls were primarily raised by their grandmother due to the single mother's hectic schedule.

Prior to the premiere of the popular reality series, Amy was able to have some semblance of security through disability checks she received for being legally blind, which caused her to be unable to drive and hold a steady job.