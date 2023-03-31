How '1000-Lb Sisters' Stars Tammy & Amy Slaton Rose To Fame
1000-Lb Sisters fans know Tammy and Amy Slaton from watching their weight loss journeys over the past four seasons of the hit TLC show, but what did the Slaton sisters do before their careers in television?
Early episodes revealed that Tammy, 36, and Amy, 35, grew up in a financially insecure home. Their mother worked several jobs, and the girls were primarily raised by their grandmother due to the single mother's hectic schedule.
Prior to the premiere of the popular reality series, Amy was able to have some semblance of security through disability checks she received for being legally blind, which caused her to be unable to drive and hold a steady job.
The sisters also both made money through creating content on their respective YouTube channels, with Amy's videos currently having raked in over 50 million views combined, while Tammy's received nearly 7 million views.
The disparity in the views occurred because the 36-year-old was previously a guest on her younger sister's channel for several years until she finally made her own account in 2018.
After gaining popularity through their social media presence — which consisted of makeup tutorials, assorted pranks and challenges, food reviews, unboxing videos and general life updates — the Slaton sisters were discovered, and the popular TLC show made its debut in 2020.
Although the exact numbers are unclear, Amy is believed to be making the most money among the cast members, only because her two sons — she shares Gage, 2, and Glenn, 8 months, with Michael Halterman — are also under contract with TLC. However, the money does not go directly to her own bank account, but to a trust fund set up for the boys for when they are older.
Tammy earns $2,000-$3,000 per episode, while their half-sister, Amanda, who is a notable fan-favorite, only makes around $700 per episode. It is unknown what their brother, Chris, and their other half-sister, Misty, pull in from their own stints on the series.
As OK! previously reported, Tammy and Amy are rumored to be in talks with another production company for a spinoff after allegedly being unhappy with the meager amount TLC is choosing to pay them and their family members, but a move to a new network has yet to be confirmed.
