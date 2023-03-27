'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Admits It 'Bothered' Her To Keep Her 300Lb Weight Loss A Secret: 'I Wanted To Scream'
Tammy Willingham (née Slaton) opened up on what it was like to keep huge parts of her life a secret from friends and fans on social media while waiting for the Season 4 of 1000-Lb Sisters to air.
The 36-year-old not only had to keep details of her 300lb weight loss and highly anticipated bariatric surgery under wraps — she also had to hide her husband!
While filming a taste test video on TikTok for a bag of freeze-dried candies, Tammy told her followers she was so glad they were finally able to see her impressive "transformation" after months of trying to hide the happy news.
"It bothered me at first," she explained. "I was like... I wanted to scream and be like, 'I am losing weight, what are you talking about?'"
"It's so hard keeping big secrets... because of our contracts, they want that wow factor in our show," she continued. "So I wasn't able to talk about my weight loss or getting married, really ... it's a long story."
As OK! previously reported, the TLC star met her now-husband, Caleb Willingham, 39, while they were both inpatients at the same rehabilitation facility for their respective health concerns.
The duo got engaged in November 2022 and tied the knot later that month in an intimate ceremony held at the medical center.
"Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room," Tammy spilled of their special day. "I literally married my best friend."
However, the rest of her family wasn't quite so enthusiastic about their rushed nuptials, with several of her siblings even wondering if she was having a "shotgun wedding" because she'd accidentally gotten pregnant at the Ohio-based facility.
"The heck? I ain't pregnant. This is crazy," Tammy comically grumbled in a confessional. "I can't believe my family thinks I'm getting married because I'm pregnant. They're stupid."
"Thank God," her younger sister, Amy, 35, joked later in the episode. "Next step is to get on birth control."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!