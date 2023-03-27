'1000-Lb Sisters' Star Tammy Slaton Admits It 'Bothered' Her To Keep Her 300Lb Weight Loss A Secret: 'I Wanted To Scream'

"It's so hard keeping big secrets... because of our contracts, they want that wow factor in our show," she continued. "So I wasn't able to talk about my weight loss or getting married, really ... it's a long story."

As OK! previously reported, the TLC star met her now-husband, Caleb Willingham, 39, while they were both inpatients at the same rehabilitation facility for their respective health concerns.

The duo got engaged in November 2022 and tied the knot later that month in an intimate ceremony held at the medical center.

"Our wedding day was perfect, there was so much love in the room," Tammy spilled of their special day. "I literally married my best friend."