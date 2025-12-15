or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine
OK LogoNEWS

How Did Rob and Michele Reiner Meet? Inside Their Decades-Long Relationship Before Their Tragic Murder

Photo of Rob and Michelle Reiner
Source: MEGA

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner met on the set of 'When Harry Met Sally,’ but their love story ended with their murder, allegedly at the hands of their son.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 15 2025, Published 3:09 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner’s relationship sparked on the set of one of his most iconic films, blossoming into a decades-long love story before tragically ending in murder, allegedly at the hands of their own son.

Article continues below advertisement

How Did Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner Meet?

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner met on the set of 'When Harry Met Sally...'
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner met on the set of 'When Harry Met Sally...'

Rob and Michele met on the set of the late '80s filmWhen Harry Met Sally..., where she was a photographer and he was the film’s director.

The pair married in 1989, the same year When Harry Met Sally... hit theaters. The director admitted that meeting his wife during the filmmaking process changed the movie's ending, as the characters originally weren't going to end up together.

“Because at that time, I couldn’t figure out how I was going to get with anybody, so I just had them walking in opposite directions at the end,” Rob said during a 2016 interview. “And then I met the woman who became my wife during the making of the movie, and I changed the ending.”

Article continues below advertisement

How Many Children Did Rob and Michele Reiner Share?

Photo of Rob and Michelle Reiner were parents of three children.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michelle Reiner were parents of three children.

Rob and Michele welcomed three children during their 36-year marriage: Jake, Nick and Romy. The This Is Spinal Tap director is also a father to his daughter, Tracy, whom he adopted during his previous marriage to Penny Marshall.

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner Said He Loved All His Children Months Before Death

Photo of Rob Reiner discussed his love for his children months before his death.
Source: @romyreiner/Instagram

Rob Reiner discussed his love for his children months before his death.

The Princess Bride director addressed his love for his children months before his death, talking to Piers Morgan about which films he’d like to be most remembered by.

“Well, I mean, listen, people have their favorites. [It’s] the cliché, ‘We love all our children, even the bad ones,'” he told the host in September, before pointing at his 1986 coming-of-age drama, Stand By Me.

“I don’t know that it’s the best — that’s for other people to decide — but it’s the one that meant the most to me because it really is an extension of my personality and my sensibility,” Rob explained. “It has a mixture of humor and melancholy and emotion, and it’s something that is closest to me of all the films I’ve done.”

Rob Reiner’s Son Allegedly Killed His Parents

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered in their Los Angeles home on December 14.
Source: BUILD Series/YouTube

Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered in their Los Angeles home on December 14.

Several sources reported on December 14 that the couple’s son, Nick, who has battled with addiction and homelessness over the years, was arrested for allegedly stabbing his parents following a heated argument after a Christmas party the night before.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," a statement from the family's spokesperson read shortly after news broke about the incident.

The couple's bodies were discovered with their necks slit by their daughter, Romy, who alerted authorities around 3:30 p.m. local time.

Rob was 78 at the time of his passing, while Michele was 68.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.