How Did Rob and Michele Reiner Meet? Inside Their Decades-Long Relationship Before Their Tragic Murder

Rob Reiner and Michele Reiner’s relationship sparked on the set of one of his most iconic films, blossoming into a decades-long love story before tragically ending in murder, allegedly at the hands of their own son.

How Did Rob Reiner and Michelle Reiner Meet?

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner met on the set of 'When Harry Met Sally...'

Rob and Michele met on the set of the late '80s filmWhen Harry Met Sally..., where she was a photographer and he was the film’s director. The pair married in 1989, the same year When Harry Met Sally... hit theaters. The director admitted that meeting his wife during the filmmaking process changed the movie's ending, as the characters originally weren't going to end up together. “Because at that time, I couldn’t figure out how I was going to get with anybody, so I just had them walking in opposite directions at the end,” Rob said during a 2016 interview. “And then I met the woman who became my wife during the making of the movie, and I changed the ending.”

How Many Children Did Rob and Michele Reiner Share?

Source: MEGA Rob and Michelle Reiner were parents of three children.

Rob and Michele welcomed three children during their 36-year marriage: Jake, Nick and Romy. The This Is Spinal Tap director is also a father to his daughter, Tracy, whom he adopted during his previous marriage to Penny Marshall.

Rob Reiner Said He Loved All His Children Months Before Death

Source: @romyreiner/Instagram Rob Reiner discussed his love for his children months before his death.

The Princess Bride director addressed his love for his children months before his death, talking to Piers Morgan about which films he’d like to be most remembered by. “Well, I mean, listen, people have their favorites. [It’s] the cliché, ‘We love all our children, even the bad ones,'” he told the host in September, before pointing at his 1986 coming-of-age drama, Stand By Me. “I don’t know that it’s the best — that’s for other people to decide — but it’s the one that meant the most to me because it really is an extension of my personality and my sensibility,” Rob explained. “It has a mixture of humor and melancholy and emotion, and it’s something that is closest to me of all the films I’ve done.”

Rob Reiner’s Son Allegedly Killed His Parents

Source: BUILD Series/YouTube Rob and Michele Reiner were murdered in their Los Angeles home on December 14.