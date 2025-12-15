Rob Reiner, Wife Michele and Their 3 Kids Were All Smiles at 'Spinal Tap 2’ Premiere Months Before Son Nick Allegedly Killed His Parents

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner appeared to be in good spirits with their three children in the months leading up to their deaths. The late director attended the premiere of the This Is Spinal Tap sequel with his family on September 9 in Los Angeles, Calif. Resurfaced photos of the group from the event come just one day after the married couple was found dead inside their home with stab wounds on Sunday, December 14.

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead with stab wounds.

During September's event, Rob looked sleek in a black blazer and Spinal Tap shirt, while Michele complemented his look with a blazer, tank top and leather pants. Their kids — Jake, Nick and Romy — coordinated with all-black ensembles as well.

Rob and Michele Reiner Found Dead With Stab Wounds

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner's son allegedly killed them.

Per a Monday, December 15, report, Nick was arrested for murdering his parents. The 32-year-old struggled with substance abuse and homelessness for years before allegedly stabbing Rob and Michele's throats in their Brentwood, Calif., home. The tragic incident reportedly occurred following a heated argument between the family members. Romy found her parents dead inside their home and called the cops on Nick, rendering him a "dangerous" suspect.

Source: MEGA Rob and Michele Reiner's daughter called the police after finding them dead.

According to audio from dispatchers, a firefighter called for backup after arriving to the mansion at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday. "It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," a statement from the family's spokesperson read shortly after news broke about the incident. Rob was 78 at the time of his passing, while Michele was 68.

Tracy Reiner Reacts to Dad's Alleged Murder

Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were allegedly murdered by their son, Nick.

Rob's 61-year-old daughter, Tracy, expressed her surprise over the alleged murder during an interview with NBC News. "I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock," she said. The actor's eldest daughter — from his previous marriage to Penny Marshall — saw him at a family gathering just one day before he died.

Inside Nick Reiner's Addiction Issues

Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE Rob Reiner previously expressed how he 'felt bad' for his son.