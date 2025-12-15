or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine
OK LogoNEWS

Rob Reiner, Wife Michele and Their 3 Kids Were All Smiles at 'Spinal Tap 2’ Premiere Months Before Son Nick Allegedly Killed His Parents

Photo of Rob and Michele Reiner with their kids
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner put on a united front with their kids at the 'Spinal Tap 2' premiere months before their tragic passings.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 15 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner appeared to be in good spirits with their three children in the months leading up to their deaths.

The late director attended the premiere of the This Is Spinal Tap sequel with his family on September 9 in Los Angeles, Calif.

Resurfaced photos of the group from the event come just one day after the married couple was found dead inside their home with stab wounds on Sunday, December 14.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Image of Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead with stab wounds.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead with stab wounds.

During September's event, Rob looked sleek in a black blazer and Spinal Tap shirt, while Michele complemented his look with a blazer, tank top and leather pants. Their kids — Jake, Nick and Romy — coordinated with all-black ensembles as well.

Article continues below advertisement

Rob and Michele Reiner Found Dead With Stab Wounds

Image of Rob and Michele Reiner's son allegedly killed them.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner's son allegedly killed them.

Per a Monday, December 15, report, Nick was arrested for murdering his parents. The 32-year-old struggled with substance abuse and homelessness for years before allegedly stabbing Rob and Michele's throats in their Brentwood, Calif., home. The tragic incident reportedly occurred following a heated argument between the family members.

Romy found her parents dead inside their home and called the cops on Nick, rendering him a "dangerous" suspect.

Article continues below advertisement

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Image of Rob and Michele Reiner's daughter called the police after finding them dead.
Source: MEGA

Rob and Michele Reiner's daughter called the police after finding them dead.

According to audio from dispatchers, a firefighter called for backup after arriving to the mansion at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.

"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," a statement from the family's spokesperson read shortly after news broke about the incident.

Rob was 78 at the time of his passing, while Michele was 68.

Article continues below advertisement

Tracy Reiner Reacts to Dad's Alleged Murder

image of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were allegedly murdered by their son, Nick.
Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were allegedly murdered by their son, Nick.

Rob's 61-year-old daughter, Tracy, expressed her surprise over the alleged murder during an interview with NBC News.

"I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock," she said.

The actor's eldest daughter — from his previous marriage to Penny Marshall — saw him at a family gathering just one day before he died.

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Nick Reiner's Addiction Issues

Image of Rob Reiner previously expressed how he 'felt bad' for his son.
Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE

Rob Reiner previously expressed how he 'felt bad' for his son.

Nick's involvement in the murder has not yet been confirmed.

In a 2016 interview, the All in the Family star opened up about his son's addiction struggles.

"I was never angry," he said. "I felt bad for him and I didn’t know what to do to help – and a lot of times parents don’t know what to do."

Nick later went to 18 rehab facilities but eventually wound up homeless.

"You kind of throw yourself at the mercy of a lot of people who are supposed experts," Rob explained. "They’ll all tell you these things, but they don’t take into account your child. And you should know your child better than they do anyway. That is something I learned as we went along."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.