Rob Reiner, Wife Michele and Their 3 Kids Were All Smiles at 'Spinal Tap 2’ Premiere Months Before Son Nick Allegedly Killed His Parents
Dec. 15 2025, Published 11:01 a.m. ET
Rob and Michele Reiner appeared to be in good spirits with their three children in the months leading up to their deaths.
The late director attended the premiere of the This Is Spinal Tap sequel with his family on September 9 in Los Angeles, Calif.
Resurfaced photos of the group from the event come just one day after the married couple was found dead inside their home with stab wounds on Sunday, December 14.
During September's event, Rob looked sleek in a black blazer and Spinal Tap shirt, while Michele complemented his look with a blazer, tank top and leather pants. Their kids — Jake, Nick and Romy — coordinated with all-black ensembles as well.
Rob and Michele Reiner Found Dead With Stab Wounds
Per a Monday, December 15, report, Nick was arrested for murdering his parents. The 32-year-old struggled with substance abuse and homelessness for years before allegedly stabbing Rob and Michele's throats in their Brentwood, Calif., home. The tragic incident reportedly occurred following a heated argument between the family members.
Romy found her parents dead inside their home and called the cops on Nick, rendering him a "dangerous" suspect.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
According to audio from dispatchers, a firefighter called for backup after arriving to the mansion at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday.
"It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner. We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time," a statement from the family's spokesperson read shortly after news broke about the incident.
Rob was 78 at the time of his passing, while Michele was 68.
Tracy Reiner Reacts to Dad's Alleged Murder
Rob's 61-year-old daughter, Tracy, expressed her surprise over the alleged murder during an interview with NBC News.
"I don’t know what to say. I’m in shock," she said.
The actor's eldest daughter — from his previous marriage to Penny Marshall — saw him at a family gathering just one day before he died.
Inside Nick Reiner's Addiction Issues
Nick's involvement in the murder has not yet been confirmed.
In a 2016 interview, the All in the Family star opened up about his son's addiction struggles.
"I was never angry," he said. "I felt bad for him and I didn’t know what to do to help – and a lot of times parents don’t know what to do."
Nick later went to 18 rehab facilities but eventually wound up homeless.
"You kind of throw yourself at the mercy of a lot of people who are supposed experts," Rob explained. "They’ll all tell you these things, but they don’t take into account your child. And you should know your child better than they do anyway. That is something I learned as we went along."