or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine
OK LogoNEWS

Rob Reiner's Eerie Remark Resurfaces: Actor Spoke About Loving 'All' of His Kids, 'Even the Bad Ones,' Months Before Son Nick Stabbed Him to Death

image of 'We love all our children, even the bad ones,' Rob Reiner once said.
Source: MEGA

'We love all our children, even the bad ones,' Rob Reiner once said.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Dec. 15 2025, Published 11:14 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner made a bone-chilling comment about how much he loved all of his children, just months before his tragic death.

The iconic director died on December 14 alongside his wife, Michele, after allegedly being stabbed by their son, Nick, in their Los Angeles home.

Article continues below advertisement

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were allegedly murdered by their son, Nick.
Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE

Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were allegedly murdered by their son, Nick.

The Princess Bride director spoke with Piers Morgan back in September about which of his films he wanted to be most remembered by.

“Well, I mean, listen, people have their favorites. [It’s] the cliché, ‘We love all our children, even the bad ones,'” Reiner replied before adding his 1986 coming-of-age drama, Stand By Me.

Article continues below advertisement

image of The couples' bodies were allegedly found by their daughter, Romy.
Source: MEGA

The couples' bodies were allegedly found by their daughter, Romy.

“I don’t know that it’s the best — that’s for other people to decide — but it’s the one that meant the most to me because it really is an extension of my personality and my sensibility,” Reiner stated.

“It has a mixture of humor and melancholy and emotion, and it’s something that is closest to me of all the films I’ve done," he continued.

MORE ON:
Rob Reiner News, Updates, and Gossip from OK! Magazine

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

image of The director and his wife were stabbed in their Los Angeles home.
Source: MEGA

The director and his wife were stabbed in their Los Angeles home.

Several sources claimed that Nick, 32, sliced their throats following an argument. Nick, who has suffered from drug addiction in the past, is currently in police custody and is being held on a $4 million bail.

He was previously questioned by the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division shortly after the murders. The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the Brentwood home for medical aid at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Reiner and Michele's bodies were allegedly found by their daughter, Romy, 28.

image of Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner had been good friends for decades.
Source: MEGA

Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner had been good friends for decades.

The All in the Family actor's friends Billy Crystal and Larry David, were also spotted leaving the pair's home yesterday evening looking horrified and distressed. Billy, 77, "looked like he was about to cry," a neighbor explained to ABC 7 Los Angeles.

Following the shocking news, Rob's family spoke out in a statement.

“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," they said. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."

As for Nick's substance abuse issues, he first went to rehab when he was 15, and then had another 17 stints throughout his life. "I felt bad for him and I didn’t know what to do to help – and a lot of times parents don’t know what to do," Rob once said in 2016 about his son's drug habit.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.