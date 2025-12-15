Rob Reiner's Eerie Remark Resurfaces: Actor Spoke About Loving 'All' of His Kids, 'Even the Bad Ones,' Months Before Son Nick Stabbed Him to Death
Dec. 15 2025, Published 11:14 a.m. ET
Rob Reiner made a bone-chilling comment about how much he loved all of his children, just months before his tragic death.
The iconic director died on December 14 alongside his wife, Michele, after allegedly being stabbed by their son, Nick, in their Los Angeles home.
The Princess Bride director spoke with Piers Morgan back in September about which of his films he wanted to be most remembered by.
“Well, I mean, listen, people have their favorites. [It’s] the cliché, ‘We love all our children, even the bad ones,'” Reiner replied before adding his 1986 coming-of-age drama, Stand By Me.
“I don’t know that it’s the best — that’s for other people to decide — but it’s the one that meant the most to me because it really is an extension of my personality and my sensibility,” Reiner stated.
“It has a mixture of humor and melancholy and emotion, and it’s something that is closest to me of all the films I’ve done," he continued.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Several sources claimed that Nick, 32, sliced their throats following an argument. Nick, who has suffered from drug addiction in the past, is currently in police custody and is being held on a $4 million bail.
He was previously questioned by the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division shortly after the murders. The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the Brentwood home for medical aid at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.
Reiner and Michele's bodies were allegedly found by their daughter, Romy, 28.
The All in the Family actor's friends Billy Crystal and Larry David, were also spotted leaving the pair's home yesterday evening looking horrified and distressed. Billy, 77, "looked like he was about to cry," a neighbor explained to ABC 7 Los Angeles.
Following the shocking news, Rob's family spoke out in a statement.
“It is with profound sorrow that we announce the tragic passing of Michele and Rob Reiner," they said. "We are heartbroken by this sudden loss, and we ask for privacy during this unbelievably difficult time."
As for Nick's substance abuse issues, he first went to rehab when he was 15, and then had another 17 stints throughout his life. "I felt bad for him and I didn’t know what to do to help – and a lot of times parents don’t know what to do," Rob once said in 2016 about his son's drug habit.