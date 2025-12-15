Rob Reiner's Eerie Remark Resurfaces: Actor Spoke About Loving 'All' of His Kids, 'Even the Bad Ones,' Months Before Son Nick Stabbed Him to Death

Article continues below advertisement

Rob Reiner made a bone-chilling comment about how much he loved all of his children, just months before his tragic death. The iconic director died on December 14 alongside his wife, Michele, after allegedly being stabbed by their son, Nick, in their Los Angeles home.

Source: @BUILD Series/YOUTUBE Rob Reiner and his wife, Michele, were allegedly murdered by their son, Nick.

The Princess Bride director spoke with Piers Morgan back in September about which of his films he wanted to be most remembered by. “Well, I mean, listen, people have their favorites. [It’s] the cliché, ‘We love all our children, even the bad ones,'” Reiner replied before adding his 1986 coming-of-age drama, Stand By Me.

Source: MEGA The couples' bodies were allegedly found by their daughter, Romy.

“I don’t know that it’s the best — that’s for other people to decide — but it’s the one that meant the most to me because it really is an extension of my personality and my sensibility,” Reiner stated. “It has a mixture of humor and melancholy and emotion, and it’s something that is closest to me of all the films I’ve done," he continued.

Source: MEGA The director and his wife were stabbed in their Los Angeles home.

Several sources claimed that Nick, 32, sliced their throats following an argument. Nick, who has suffered from drug addiction in the past, is currently in police custody and is being held on a $4 million bail. He was previously questioned by the Los Angeles Police Department's Robbery-Homicide Division shortly after the murders. The Los Angeles Fire Department was called to the Brentwood home for medical aid at around 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Reiner and Michele's bodies were allegedly found by their daughter, Romy, 28.

Source: MEGA Billy Crystal and Rob Reiner had been good friends for decades.