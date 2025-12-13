EXCLUSIVE Prince William and Kate Middleton's Loved-Up Displays Are 'Engineered' After Alleged Affair Drama Source: MEGA Insiders revealed Prince William is holding Kate Middleton close to show the world they are done with infidelity allegations, a source claims. Aaron Tinney Dec. 13 2025, Published 4:00 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Prince William and Kate Middleton have been openly demonstrating their affection in public in recent months, with insiders telling OK! the PDAs are being "engineered" by William to send a clear message their marriage is firmly on solid ground following huge personal challenges – including a lingering allegation he's been unfaithful. The couple marked their 14th wedding anniversary in April with a quiet, private moment on the Isle of Mull in Scotland, where they were seen standing side by side, arms around each other, looking out to sea.

Royal sources described the scene as deeply intimate, with one insider saying: "They seemed completely at ease with each other, more so than ever before. They were frequently touching, pointing things out to one another, and sharing little moments throughout." The Isle of Mull holds special significance for the couple, who fell in love while students at the University of St Andrews in Fife. Kate, 43, recalled a trip they made there with friends more than 20 years ago. "I brought home some watercolors, and they're now in the bedroom on either side of the bed in Norfolk. I love collecting things and memories away from home," she said.

The couple's public displays of affection have increased since Kate returned to public life following her cancer treatment. In January, William surprised many by posting a heartfelt birthday message to Kate on Instagram, saying: "To the most incredible wife and mother – the strength you've shown over the past year has been remarkable. George, Charlotte, Louis and I are so proud of you. Happy Birthday Catherine. We love you. W." That was followed by a rare Valentine's Day post showing William kissing Kate on the cheek, paired with a heart emoji, marking the first time the couple had publicly acknowledged the occasion. Observers note their relationship has strengthened considerably in the past year, with the challenges of 2024, described by William as "the hardest year I've ever had" and "brutal," fostering a renewed closeness. Kate has reflected on the impact of their experiences in a voiceover for a recent royal documentary, saying: "This time has above all reminded William and me to reflect and be grateful for the simple yet important things in life, which so many of us often take for granted."

Their bond has been evident during public engagements as well. During the launch of HMS Glasgow in Scotland, William, also 43, was seen gently guiding Kate by the arm as she greeted well-wishers. And at the French state visit in July, the couple exchanged affectionate looks and Kate rested her arm around her husband while waiting for President Macron and his wife. But sceptics tell OK! the PDAs are not all they seem. They come six years after William was rumored to have cheated on Kate with Rose Hanbury, the Marchioness of Cholmondeley. The 41-year-old former model, who lives just a few miles from William and Middleton's Norfolk home, Anmer Hall, was thrust into the spotlight amid allegations of a romantic relationship with the prince. Though both parties denied any wrongdoing, the rumors led to what sources described as a "permanent chill" between the once-close couples.

