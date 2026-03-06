How Robert Duvall Laughed Off Criticism of 41-Year Age Gap Between Him and His Final Wife
March 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET
OK! can reveal the late, great Robert Duvall met scrutiny over the 41-year age gap between him and his final wife, Luciana Duvall, with a shrug and a punchline – turning potential controversy into the sort of wry anecdote that defined his public persona.
The Oscar-winning actor, best known for The Godfather and later films including The Apostle, died at age 95 on February 15.
He first met Luciana, now 54, in 1996 in Buenos Aires, Argentina, while filming the television movie The Man Who Captured Eichmann. At the time, Robert was in his mid-60s and newly single after previous marriages.
Though he would later admit to initial hesitation about dating someone decades younger, the pair married in 2005 and remained together until his death.
Over the years, Robert addressed the age difference with candor – and humor.
"I met my wife in Argentina. The flower shop was closed, so I went to the bakery. If the flower shop had been open, I never would've met her," Robert said in December 2010.
He added: "I was a little concerned about being with a much younger woman at first."
Robert revealed he sought advice from fellow actor Wilford Brimley before committing to the relationship.
He said: "Wilford is a very sharp guy. He used to be a bodyguard for Howard Hughes. He said, 'Let me tell you something, my friend, the worst thing in the world for an old man is an old woman!'"
Speaking in May 2021, Robert reflected on the chance meeting that changed his life.
He said: "When I met my current wife – she's much younger than I – we met in Argentina on the street, by chance. I figured, why not? (And) it worked out."
In a 2010 interview, Robert again addressed the age gap, pointing to an unexpected coincidence.
He said: "She's much younger than I am. But we have the same birthday, January 5."
He added a joke about meeting Luciana's father, who was younger than him, saying: "When I met her father, he said, 'I don't know whether to call you Father or Son!'"
Luciana, an actress and director who collaborated with Robert on Assassination Tango in 2002 and Wild Horses in 2015 – both directed by Robert – has described their first encounter as equally serendipitous.
Speaking in 2003, she said she approached him at the urging of friends.
She said: "I didn't want to, but my friends said, 'Go invite him to our party. He loves the tango.'"
She continued: "So we walked around the block and talked. I said, 'Mr. Duvall, here's my card. If you wanna come to this party, my friends would love to have you.' with no expectations. And he came."
Luciana also insisted she was unaware of his fame at the time.
She said: "He thinks I'm lying, but I swear to g--. He was Bobby… and still, to me, he is just Bobby. And then I saw him working on The Apostle, and saw some of his other films, and I was able to admire his work."
On February 16, Luciana announced the death of her Hollywood icon husband in a Facebook statement.
She wrote: "Yesterday we said goodbye to my beloved husband, cherished friend, and one of the greatest actors of our time. Bob passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love and comfort."