EXCLUSIVE How Robert Duvall Laughed Off Criticism of 41-Year Age Gap Between Him and His Final Wife Source: MEGA Robert Duvall laughed off criticism that he was much older than his wife, Luciana Duvall. Aaron Tinney March 6 2026, Published 6:00 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Article continues below advertisement

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The late Robert Duvall was best known for 'The Godfather.'

Article continues below advertisement

Though he would later admit to initial hesitation about dating someone decades younger, the pair married in 2005 and remained together until his death. Over the years, Robert addressed the age difference with candor – and humor. "I met my wife in Argentina. The flower shop was closed, so I went to the bakery. If the flower shop had been open, I never would've met her," Robert said in December 2010. He added: "I was a little concerned about being with a much younger woman at first."

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Robert Duvall addressed the age difference with humor.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert revealed he sought advice from fellow actor Wilford Brimley before committing to the relationship. He said: "Wilford is a very sharp guy. He used to be a bodyguard for Howard Hughes. He said, 'Let me tell you something, my friend, the worst thing in the world for an old man is an old woman!'" Speaking in May 2021, Robert reflected on the chance meeting that changed his life. He said: "When I met my current wife – she's much younger than I – we met in Argentina on the street, by chance. I figured, why not? (And) it worked out."

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Robert Duvall sought relationship advice from Wilford Brimley.

Article continues below advertisement

In a 2010 interview, Robert again addressed the age gap, pointing to an unexpected coincidence. He said: "She's much younger than I am. But we have the same birthday, January 5." He added a joke about meeting Luciana's father, who was younger than him, saying: "When I met her father, he said, 'I don't know whether to call you Father or Son!'" Luciana, an actress and director who collaborated with Robert on Assassination Tango in 2002 and Wild Horses in 2015 – both directed by Robert – has described their first encounter as equally serendipitous. Speaking in 2003, she said she approached him at the urging of friends.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Luciana Duvall collaborated with Robert Duvall on 'Assassination Tango.'