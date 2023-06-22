How Scott Disick Feels About Ex Kourtney Kardashian's Pregnancy News
Scott Disick is doing "his best to stay positive" after the mother of his three children, Kourtney Kardashian, revealed to the world on Friday, June 16, that she and husband Travis Barker are expecting their first baby together.
According to a source, the Talentless founder has mixed emotions about the news, as even though he's "trying to be happy" for his ex, "he feels bad about the situation too."
"He always knew Kourtney would get pregnant and move forward with her life with Travis, but he just didn’t know it would feel like this when it finally did," the source spilled to a news outlet. "His friends can tell he is hurt."
Kardashian, 44, and Disick, 40, co-parent Mason, 13, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 8, but since the former struck up a romance with Barker, 47, in 2021, the exes started communicating less.
However, a separate insider noted the father-of-three is "still very close with everyone, and like with Tristan [Thompson] and Kanye [West], Kris [Jenner], Kim [Kardashian] and Khloé [Kardashian] will always consider him to be part of the family despite any ups and downs."
In fact, he's had plenty of screen time so far in Season 3 of The Kardashians — though as OK! previously shared, he almost bid farewell to the show, as he "didn't want to be the villain in Kourtney and Travis' storyline."
But in the end, "he felt that he owed it to his fans and knew that they wanted to see him back on the show again, at least for one more season." It didn't hurt that he secured a "massive deal" for signing on the dotted line.
Going forward, Disick is determined to focus on fatherhood, as the source said being a "hands-on dad" is the "biggest part of his life now."
For Father's Day this year, the New York native took his tots out on motocross bikes, declaring how "grateful" he is for them in an Instagram Story upload.
Meanwhile, the Flip It Like Disick lead appears to have put romance on the back-burner, with the first insider noting he "isn’t dating anyone seriously" at the moment.
