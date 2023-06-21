Kourtney Kardashian and Several Family Members Rock Out at Travis Barker's Concert After Pregnancy Reveal: Photos
The girls at the rock show! On Monday, June 19, Kourtney Kardashian was surrounded by loved ones as she watched husband Travis Barker play the drums at Blink 182's most recent concert.
Sister Khloé Kardashian uploaded a few videos from the night on her Instagram Story, where she showed off her band tee alongside their mother, Kris Jenner, and Kourtney's daughter, Penelope Disick.
"Let's gooooo @travisbarker @blink182," the Good American founder captioned one of the clips. "I have no idea what is happening by the way. Living my best rock star life."
It was just a few days earlier that Kourtney first publicly revealed her pregnancy at a show. Footage from the special moment depicted the mom-of-three holding up a sign that read "TRAVIS I'M PREGNANT," which was a homage to an old Blink 182 music video.
Though Travis already knew about the pregnancy, he was surprised by his wife's gesture, and even got out of his seat to go into the crowd and give her a hug.
The couple, who tied the knot last year, had been trying for a baby for a while, documenting their failed IVF attempts on The Kardashians.
"It really took a toll on my health and mentally. The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time," she explained of the struggles she endured with the process. "I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."
Eventually, the couple decided to leave a pregnancy up to fate.
"I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis ... So, I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen," explained the reality star.
Barker shares daughter Alabama, 17, and son Landon, 19, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, and he also cares for Moakler's daughter Atiana De La Hoya, 24, whose father is Moakler's ex-fiancé Oscar De La Hoya.
Kourtney and ex Scott Disick share sons Mason, 13, and Reign, 8, as well as daughter Penelope.