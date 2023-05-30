Scott Disick Has 'Finally Accepted' He and Kourtney Kardashian Will Never Get Back Together: He's 'Moved On'
Even though Scott Disick once believed he and Kourtney Kardashian would eventually be a couple again, he now knows they aren't meant to be, especially after she married Travis Barker in 2022.
“For a long time he assumed things would work out with Kourtney and one day they’d be back together,” an insider revealed to a news outlet. “It was really hard to see her move quickly with Travis, and he was pretty immature about it at first, but he’s finally accepted it and has moved on. He and Kourtney have a different relationship now obviously, but they are still great coparents.”
“He’s in a good place and feeling a sense of peace going into a new decade,” the source added of the reality star, who turned 40 on May 26.
These days, the businessman, who shares sons Mason and Reign and daughter Penelope with Kardashian, is happiest when he's with his tots. “He’s a very hands-on dad and that’s the biggest part of his life now,” the source noted. “He’s still very close with everyone, and like with Tristan [Thompson] and Kanye [West], Kris [Jenner], Kim [Kardashian] and Khloé [Kardashian] will always consider him to be part of the family despite any ups and downs.”
Disick may not be dating a Kardashian anymore, but the brood made sure to give him a sweet shout-out for his big milestone birthday.
“You have been there since the beginning. From slapping you, to loving you. Art Vandalay to Todd Kraines. You and I sure do know how to prank people,” Khloé gushed via Instagram.
“You and I started off rocky but I’m so proud of that because we have overcame so much and it has only made us closer and stronger. You are genuinely one of the funniest people I know. You are smart, witty, caring, you are the best father and I have been honored to have had a front row seat to your evolution of life," she added.
Meanwhile, Kim also added a special message. "Happy Birthday @letthelordbewithyou I know you're always down for some late night snacking and advice giving life talks. I can always count on you for anything anytime and that's the best feeling," she said. "The other day I was thinking about our NYC adventures to the Hamptons and Miami and now Calabasas for life! I want you to know that in your soul that I always got you too! You're truly the best dad and uncle to my babies. I love you life Lord Disick."
