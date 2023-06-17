Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Travis Barker — Watch the Reveal
Surprise! Kourtney Kardashian announced she's pregnant at husband Travis Barker's concert in mid-June.
The reality star, 44, revealed the news at a Blink-182 concert while the rocker, 47, was performing on stage. In an Instagram video posted on Saturday, June 17, she held up a sign which read, "Travis, I'm pregnant."
The musician then got off the stage and went over to his wife and kissed her for a few seconds as the crowd cheered.
Of course, people couldn't help but gush over the news. Selling Sunset star Christine Quinn wrote, "OMGGGGGGG THE MOTHER OF ALL MOTHERS IS GOING TO NEVER STOP MOTHERINGGG❤️❤️❤️❤️🥹 congratulations K & T!" while Kourtney's sister Kim Kardashian added, "🤰🏻🥰😭."
One fan wrote, "This is the best pregnancy announcement I’ve seen 😍😍."
As OK! previously reported, Kourtney, who shares Mason, Reign and Penelope with ex Scott Disick, and Barker, who shares two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, and he's also a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, spoke about their IVF journey on The Kardashians.
But in 2022, the Poosh founder said she stopped as it was causing her to go into a deep depression. At the start of Season 3, the pair said they were going to try getting pregnant naturally. "It really took a toll on my health and mentally," she explained of the symptoms. "The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."
"I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis ... So, I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen," she added.
"We are officially done with IVF," Kourtney, who married Barker last year three times, said in a confessional during the May 25 episode. "We would love a baby more than anything, but I just really believe in what God has in store for us. If that's a baby, then I believe that it will happen."