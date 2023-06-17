Kourtney Kardashian Pregnant, Expecting Baby With Travis Barker — Watch the Reveal

As OK! previously reported, Kourtney, who shares Mason, Reign and Penelope with ex Scott Disick, and Barker, who shares two kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon Barker and Alabama Barker, and he's also a stepfather to Atiana De La Hoya, spoke about their IVF journey on The Kardashians.

But in 2022, the Poosh founder said she stopped as it was causing her to go into a deep depression. At the start of Season 3, the pair said they were going to try getting pregnant naturally. "It really took a toll on my health and mentally," she explained of the symptoms. "The hormones. The medication. You have to get put to sleep every time. I know it's for so many people but it's just not for me."

"I got to a place where I just felt exactly like how timing is everything with me and Travis ... So, I feel like if it's truly meant to be it will happen," she added.