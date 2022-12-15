Howard Stern Questions Whether Tom Brady Is 'Going Sexless' This Season After Gisele Bündchen Divorce
Tom Brady may not be married to world famous supermodel Gisele Bündchen anymore, but that doesn't mean he hasn't gotten intimate with any other models, influencers or movie stars.
Despite only recently finalizing their divorce, Howard Stern is pondering whether the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' quarterback has put himself out there again. Stern discussed the topic on the Wednesday, December 14, edition of "Hollyweird Squares," where he was joined on-air by Chris "Mad Dog" Russo.
"Mad Dog, the big question everyone wants to know, with Brady getting divorced and because you’re close to him … is he having sexual relations with women, now that he is divorced, what’s going on there?" Stern asked Russo. "What’s your best guess, I know you don’t know for sure."
"Is Tom Brady a good looking guy, and is he the greatest quarterback of all time?" Russo asked, to which both he and Stern responded, "Yes."
Even though Brady, 45, has been fully devoted to this season, regardless of his team's challenging year, Russo suggested that he may be making some extra space in his calendar for more than just practice and games.
Russo continued: "You mean to tell me right now that Tom Brady — I understand he wants to study football 24/7, but the Bucs are having a lousy year … you mean to tell me that Tom Brady is going sexless in the last 18, 19 weeks? I would find that hard to believe."
The duo's speculation about the intimate parts of Brady's life come after he and the former Victoria's Secret Angel, 42, confirmed in October that they were ending their union following 13 years of marriage. The former power couple shares Benjamin, 13, and daughter Vivian, 10, while Brady is also dad to 15-year-old Jack from his previous relationship with ex Bridget Moynahan.
Ever since going their separate ways, Bündchen sparked romance rumors with her Jiu-Jitsu trainer, Joaquim Valente, after he was seen with her and her brood in Costa Rica. However, those rumors appear to be nothing more than smoke and mirrors while Bündchen continues to prioritize her kids post-split.