Refresh & Renew! Gisele Bündchen Remodels New Lavish Miami Mansion After Tom Brady Divorce
Out with the old, in with the new! Gisele Bündchen is remodeling her lavish new estate — and life — following the supermodel's divorce from Tom Brady.
The mother-of-two cheerfully supervised renovation workers as they spruced up her $11.5 million five-bedroom, 6,000-square-foot mansion in Miami Beach on Thursday, December 8.
In released photos, Bündchen sported classic blue jeans and a basic white T-shirt as she appeared to instruct workers while she stood on the home's outdoor patio.
The Victoria's Secret Angel has yet to move into the stunning pad — which just so happens to sit directly across the creek from Brady's manly mansion.
"You could literally swim from Gisele’s place to Tom’s — not that they would — but both homes will include a dock, so it would be very easy for them to co-parent their children while living so close to each other," an insider explained of the dynamic duo — who made it clear that their kids will remain their top priority despite the couple's marital demise.
In addition to beautiful scenery and a birds-eye view of her ex-husband's place, Bündchen's palace offers 25-foot ceilings, a large outdoor pool, an at-home movie theater and a fitness center.
Bündchen sealed the deal on the dream-worthy property on Thursday, October 6, weeks before she and her former husband announced they finalized their divorce, as OK! previously reported.
The estranged parents — who share son Benjamin, 12, and daughter Vivian, 9 — seemingly experienced relationship struggles long before they officially parted ways, as the stunning celebrity first viewed her new Miami residence on August 16, just days before Brady's shocking 11-day hiatus from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' pre-season training camp.
"Gisele was actively looking at homes in Miami Beach even before Tom took his break from the NFL, which indicates that she was already done with the marriage and moving on," a source pointed out in November.
The famed pair tied the knot in 2013 and confirmed their divorce on Friday, October 28.