Newly Single Dad Tom Brady Declares He's Trying To Be 'The Best' Parent To His 3 Kids After Divorce
With the holiday season kicking off in just a few days, Tom Brady is taking some time to reflect on things that matter most to him — first and foremost, his three children.
"I think myself as a parent and being grateful during Thanksgiving," the NFL star shared on the Monday, November 21, episode of his "Let's Go!" podcast.
"It's always time for family," he insisted. "When you think about this holiday and the commitment that parents make and that my parents made to me and my career [it's] unbelievable."
The quarterback, 45, shares 15-year-old John with ex Bridget Moynahan as well as Vivian, 9, and Benjamin, 12, with ex-wife Gisele Bündchen, whom he finalized his divorce from just a few weeks ago.
"I'm here in my 23rd season, looking forward to finishing strong here after Thanksgiving, and obviously with a lot of gratitude for the people that have made such a huge impact in my life and supported me throughout this amazing career," the athlete continued. "I just want to be that for my kids. You know, I just wanna be the best dad I could be."
As OK! reported, one of the reasons Brady didn't want to get divorced was for the sake of his and the 42-year-old model's tykes, but in the end, parting ways was in their best interests. Plus, a source claimed they have an open line of communication when it comes to coparenting.
"[The children] can see whichever parent they want. Neither of them would prevent their kids from seeing the other parent," noted the source. "That's not who either of them are. They're not vindictive like that."
The exes said as much in their public divorce announcement, with the insider emphasizing, "These kids won't be used as pawns. They're going to be loved and cherished by both parents."
The coparents have held true to that sentiment, as after Brady spent Halloween trick-or-treating with his two youngest tots, the Brazil native took the two kids for a trip to Costa Rica. Joining the trio on the vacation was their jiu-jitsu instructor Joaquim Valente, and while some believe Bündchen and the martial arts expert are dating, others insisted things are strictly platonic.