Howie Mandel Questions If Andy Cohen 'Respects' Him Months After Bravo Star's 'Jackhole' Remarks
Howie Mandel and Andy Cohen have settled their feud at last, it seems.
On Thursday, January 18, the America's Got Talent judge made a guest appearance on the Bravo star’s Andy Cohen Live SiriusXM show, where the pair seemingly made up more than nine months after Cohen labeled Mandel a "jack hole" for doing an interview with Tom Sandoval amid his Vanderpump Rules cheating scandal.
Now, Mandel directly addressed the comment, admitting to Cohen he didn’t understand the "hate" he received for "just allowing a guy to have a platform" and "bury himself" deeper in controversy.
"Don't you respect me for that? Why am I a jackhole?" Mandel asked Cohen during Thursday’s episode.
Suprisingly, Cohen gave Mandel the benefit of the doubt, revealing the "open mic" chat with Sandoval actually "wound up working out well personally for me because then he could get grilled."
"It kind of saved the grilling for me later at the reunion, so it actually, as it turns out, maybe I should give you the mazel instead because we do a jackhole and a mazel," The Real Housewives executive producer explained.
- Howie Mandel Shockingly Agrees With Andy Cohen's 'Jackhole' Insult Over Tom Sandoval Interview
- Howie Mandel Calls Tom Sandoval A 'Very Sweet Guy' After Facing Backlash For Controversial Podcast Interview: 'I Have Empathy For Every Human Being'
- Howie Mandel Trolls His Controversial Tom Sandoval Interview Ahead of Ariana Madix's 'Call Her Daddy' Episode
At the time, reasoning behind the Mandel hate train seemed to stem from the former Deal or No Deal host not appearing educated on the scandal itself — which involved Sandoval cheating on his then-girlfriend of 10 years, Ariana Madix, with her best friend Rachel "Raquel" Leviss.
Speaking to Cohen on Thursday, Mandel confessed he didn’t "start watching" Vanderpump Rules until after his podcast interview with Sandoval, comparing his experience to "having a deposition and then watching the courtroom."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"He said he broke up [with Madix]. He said, you know, he told her, and he told me a story about how, you know, she wanted to have kids and he went, 'Are you crazy? I broke up with you,'" Mandel recalled of Sandoval’s claims during their interview.
Sandoval had told Mandel in April 2023: "She was trying to, like, convince me not to be broken up… she asked me that day as we were leaving about, like — because we had talked about fertilizing eggs, which I never did."
However, while watching Vanderpump Rules after the fact, Mandel noticed Sandoval and "his buddy [Tom] Schwartz walking into ... a fertility thing checking on his jizz, as he put it."
"I go, 'Well, that's not what he told me. He told me that he broke up with her and it was crazy that she wanted to have kids,'" he detailed to Cohen of his realization.