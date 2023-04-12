Tom Sandoval Won't Be Fired From 'Vanderpump Rules' After Tell-All Howie Mandel Interview: Report
Tom Sandoval continues to dig his own grave — but luckily he will keep his job.
After the TomTom co-founder sat down with Howie Mandel for a tell-all podcast interview about his break up from Ariana Madix and his shocking affair with Raquel Leviss, a Bravo spokesperson confirmed to Radar that the Vanderpump Rules producers were made aware of the bombshell appearance ahead of time.
"Sandoval did give the network a heads up that he was going on Howie’s podcast," a spokesperson for the network confirmed after a report alleged the Schwartz & Sandy's cofounder "blindsided" producers.
"The rest of the cast has been doing plenty of non-approved interviews," so if they let Sandoval go, "that would mean the whole cast would be fired" as well.
The latest update comes as source claimed the 39-year-old was out at VPR for the interview. “They [producers] had no clue he was doing this, of course not. They never would have allowed it,” an insider told one publication. “They’re putting so much time and energy into making sure the rest of the season is better than any other season and hyping up the reunion. So, him pulling this b**** move is basically producers’ worst-case scenario."
According to the insider, Sandoval's deceptive behavior could mean the end of the road for the bartender's time on the show, which he's starred on since 2013, though a source spilled, “No one on the cast would be shocked or upset if he was fired."
Bravo boss Andy Cohen and the entire network — who found out about the explosive podcast episode last week — have been less than thrilled with Sandoval's choice.
“They’ve been freaking out and basically scrambling since,” the insider alleged, adding they “had no idea what he is going to reveal so they’re watching it in shock along with the fans. Him doing this is a big ‘f*** you’ to all of them."
The Watch What Happens Live host made it crystal clear how he felt about the odd interview by making the Deal or No Deal alum his "Jackhole of the Day" for conducting the interview with Sandoval given the game show host had never watched VPR before.
Cohen went on to slam Mandel during the Tuesday, April 11, episode of his late night show for “apparently [not] know[ing] what he was getting himself into” when having the rocker on his podcast.
“Now both Sandoval and Howie are being dragged on social media," the executive producer said before going on to warn Mandel. "Howie, you have to be careful before you take a side. Bravo fans are very passionate.”
The Sun was the first to report on Sandoval blindsiding Vanderpump Rules producers.