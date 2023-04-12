Andy Cohen Rips Apart 'Jackhole' Howie Mandel Over Shocking Tom Sandoval Interview
Not impressed. Andy Cohen didn't shy away from sharing his thoughts on Howie Mandel's interview with Tom Sandoval.
Labeling Mandel a "jackhole," the Watch What Happens Live host laughed at his interview with the Bravolebrity on the Tuesday, April 11, episode of the “Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, claiming the host “didn’t do his homework.”
Cohen, 54, accused the 67-year-old of “apparently [not] know[ing] what he was getting himself into” when he sat down with Sandoval to discuss his controversial affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss, which has been dubbed Scandoval.
“Now both Sandoval and Howie are being dragged on social media," the Bravo boss pointed out before warning his fellow television personality, "Howie, you have to be careful before you take a side. Bravo fans are very passionate.”
Cohen played a clip from the interview on Tuesday night's show that showed Mandel not knowing who Vanderpump Rules stars were. When Sandoval described his first kiss with Leviss — which occurred while he was dating girlfriend-of-nine-years Ariana Madix — ahead of Scheana Shay’s August 2022 wedding, the Deal or No Deal host asked, “Who’s Scheana?”
Lala Kent also poked fun at Sandoval's "f**king random" and "weird first interview." Talking candidly with her Instagram followers on Tuesday, the Give Them Lala Beauty creator, 32, questioned of who the 40-year-old sat down with: “Like, the game show host?”
- Tom Sandoval 'Destroyed' At Explosive 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion That Almost Turned Physical: 'It Was Like A Nuclear Bomb'
- Ariana Madix & 'Vanderpump Rules' Costars Publicly Boo Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss For Sneaky Affair Following 'Rough' Reunion
- Disgraced Tom Sandoval & Raquel Leviss Spend Time Together After Filming Drama-Filled 'Vanderpump Rules' Reunion: 'It Was A Rough Day'
“The one who fist bumps you because he’s scared of germs? It’s so strange and so off brand," she added. "What an odd choice.”
Sandoval's sit down with Mandel marked his first time addressing the scandal besides posting statements via Instagram and talking to paparazzi. Aside from detailing his "magnetic" chemistry with Leviss, Sandoval told Mandel that he actually dumped Madix right before the infidelity made headlines in March.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
“I broke up with her on Valentine’s Day,” the cover band frontman claimed. “She was in complete denial and not accepting it.”
"She’s like, ‘I’m, like, not letting you leave me. You’re gonna have to force me out of this relationship. … If you break up with me, you will effectively be ending my life,’” he alleged of Madix's reaction, claiming she knew they had broken up despite not telling anyone about it.
Page Six reported on Cohen trolling Mandel over the interview.