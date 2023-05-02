Howie Mandel Shockingly Agrees With Andy Cohen's 'Jackhole' Insult Over Tom Sandoval Interview

Owning it. Howie Mandel wasn't the least bit phased by Andy Cohen going after him for his bombshell interview with Tom Sandoval.

“I was a jackhole, I’m a jackhloe on ‘Watch What Happens’ – Andy Cohen said I’m a jackhole, [and] I think that’s positive,” Mandel said on the Tuesday, May 2, episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “Viall Files.”