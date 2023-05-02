Howie Mandel Shockingly Agrees With Andy Cohen's 'Jackhole' Insult Over Tom Sandoval Interview
Owning it. Howie Mandel wasn't the least bit phased by Andy Cohen going after him for his bombshell interview with Tom Sandoval.
“I was a jackhole, I’m a jackhloe on ‘Watch What Happens’ – Andy Cohen said I’m a jackhole, [and] I think that’s positive,” Mandel said on the Tuesday, May 2, episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, “Viall Files.”
The television host — who welcomed the Vanderpump Rules villain onto his own podcast last month — joked that he “just like[s] to have a title," before pointing out: “Bravo hates me," referring to his longstanding feud with Cohen's longtime network.
Shortly after Cohen went after Mandel for his interview with Sandoval, calling him out on Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen last month for not doing "his homework," the America's Got Talent judge defended his decision to do the interview despite never having seen Vanderpump Rules.
Considering that meant he had limited knowledge of Sandoval's affair with co-star Raquel Leviss, Cohen and the “really intense" VPR fans were quick to slam Mandel for doing the sit-down, which marked Sandoval's first since news broke that he had been secretly cheating on his girlfriend-of-nine-years, Ariana Madix, for months with Leviss.
Mandel doubled down on his decision to interview the Schwartz & Sandy’s co-owner while talking to the Bachelor alum. “My homework was talking to him, and I wanna hear this story, I wanna hear why it’s so big,” the 67-year-old clarified.
Mandel later revealed that he promised the controversial reality star that they wouldn't "challenge" him during the chat.
Mandel quickly became acquainted with some of the VPR stars after Sandoval appeared on his “Howie Mandel Does Stuff" podcast, going on to confess he's a “fan” of “funny and interesting” Lala Kent — who previously slammed the Deal or No Deal star for the "f**king random" interview.
However, Mandel hasn't gotten all the cast members locked down yet, as he still doesn't know who Scheana Shay is.
As OK! reported, after Sandoval described his first kiss with Leviss ahead of Shay’s August 2022 wedding, Mandel asked, “Who’s Scheana?”
While talking to Viall on Tuesday, he hilariously called Shay “Scheala” – a combination of Scheana and Lala.