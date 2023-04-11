Tom Sandoval Admits He Tried To Break Up With Ariana Madix On Valentine's Day Before Affair With Raquel Leviss Was Exposed
As if the Scandoval could get any worse.
During the Tuesday, April 11, episode of Howie Mandel's podcast, “Howie Mandel Does Stuff,” Tom Sandoval broke his silence about his months long affair with Vanderpump Rules costar Raquel Leviss, which he carried out behind Ariana Madix's back.
The TomTom cofounder continued to shock Bravo fans as he claimed he tried to break up with his girlfriend of nine years on Valentine's Day — which was weeks before Madix found explicit footage on his phone of himself and the former beauty queen.
“I actually did break up with her on Valentine’s Day,” Sandoval alleged. “I made it pretty clear in therapy that I wanted to, like, take the steps to break up. And then actually Ariana kind of just started really started fighting for it and I felt so, so bad about it because she was being so unbelievably sweet and amazing.”
The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman took things a step further, claiming the Something About Her cofounder was unwilling to let their relationship go. "She’s like, ‘I’m, like, not letting you leave me. You’re gonna have to force me out of this relationship. … If you break up with me, you will effectively be ending my life,’” he alleged of Madix's reaction.
"We were broken up. She knew we were broken up. We didn’t tell anybody, but she knew," claimed Sandoval, who also made it clear he had kissed Leviss before Scheana Shay's wedding in August 2022.
Following the news of her former boyfriend and close friend's ultimate betrayal, Madix put out a statement on Instagram, which read, "To say i have been devastated and broken is an understatement."
"However, i know that i am not in this alone," she continued. "So many of my closest friends are also grieving this loss right now and reeling from this betrayal on so many levels. I am so f****** lucky to have the best support system in the world and i hope i can repay every single person for the love you have shown me."