Tom Sandoval Admits He Tried To Break Up With Ariana Madix On Valentine's Day Before Affair With Raquel Leviss Was Exposed

“I actually did break up with her on Valentine’s Day,” Sandoval alleged. “I made it pretty clear in therapy that I wanted to, like, take the steps to break up. And then actually Ariana kind of just started really started fighting for it and I felt so, so bad about it because she was being so unbelievably sweet and amazing.”

The Tom Sandoval & The Most Extras frontman took things a step further, claiming the Something About Her cofounder was unwilling to let their relationship go. "She’s like, ‘I’m, like, not letting you leave me. You’re gonna have to force me out of this relationship. … If you break up with me, you will effectively be ending my life,’” he alleged of Madix's reaction.