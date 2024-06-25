Howie Mandel Thinks Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Marriage Issues Stem From Spending Too Much Time Together

"Ben and JLo: when you see that, someone that's been in this industry for almost 50 years ... why can't they make it? What is your thought?" radio star Domenick Nati asked the game show host, 68, who at first replied, "I don't know..."

"JLo and Ben, it seems like they spend a lot of time together, and every time you see them together, you see the looks on his face that they capture," the America's Got Talent co-host laughed, referring to how the Air actor, 51, never seems happy.