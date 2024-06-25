OK Magazine
Howie Mandel Thinks Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's Marriage Issues Stem From Spending Too Much Time Together

Source: mega
By:

Jun. 25 2024, Published 2:16 p.m. ET

Everyone in Hollywood is weighing in on the rumors that Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez may be headed for divorce.

In fact, Howie Mandel touched on the topic during his Monday, June 24, appearance on The Domenick Nati Show.

Source: mega

Howie Mandel commented on Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez divorce rumors.

"Ben and JLo: when you see that, someone that's been in this industry for almost 50 years ... why can't they make it? What is your thought?" radio star Domenick Nati asked the game show host, 68, who at first replied, "I don't know..."

"JLo and Ben, it seems like they spend a lot of time together, and every time you see them together, you see the looks on his face that they capture," the America's Got Talent co-host laughed, referring to how the Air actor, 51, never seems happy.

Source: mega

The actor and his wife are currently living apart.

"So he just needs some separation from her," Nati suggested.

Mandel mentioned his 40-year marriage with wife Terry, hinting that time apart is good for spouses.

"If you took a picture of Terry right now, I'm sure she's some place smiling — you know why? Because I'm here on The Domenick Nati Show and she's not," he quipped.

Source: mega

Mandel married his wife, Terry, in 1980.

As OK! reported, Affleck and the singer, 54, have been living separately for over a month as they try to work out their marital issues.

According to sources, the pair's struggles stem from their different lifestyles, as the dad-of-three prefers to be more private while his wife is more sociable and a workaholic.

One insider told a news outlet the Hustlers actress "is still clinging to the possibility that they can turn things around," but Affleck has allegedly made up his mind.

"The divorce is happening; it’s just a question of timing," the source explained. "Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief."

Source: mega

Affleck and the singer married in 2022.

Since the stars blended their families when they got hitched in 2022 — the Boston native has three kids with ex-wife Jennifer Garner while Lopez shares twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony — they want to part in a "civilized way and make sure the transition is as smooth as possible for the kids."

Over the last week or so, the pair has been in different countries, as the "Papi" crooner vacationed in Italy while Affleck stayed in California, where he was seen without his ring during an outing with daughter Violet, 18.

After the superstar's stop in Italy, the mom-of-two was oddly seen flying commercial to Paris for Fashion Week.

