Ben Affleck Seen Without Wedding Ring During Daddy-Daughter Date With Violet as Wife Jennifer Lopez Vacations Alone in Italy
Not a good sign. Ben Affleck was spotted without his wedding band as a divorce reportedly looms between the actor and his wife, Jennifer Lopez.
On Saturday, June 23, the Gone Girl star sweetly took his daughter Violet, 18, out to lunch at the Tasty Noodle House in Los Angeles, Calif., however, an important piece of jewelry was notably missing from his finger.
In photos obtained by a news publication, Affleck could be seen ringless while sporting a white T-shirt, a flannel, blue jeans and matching Nike shoes. His teenage girl, on the other hand, opted for a white long-sleeved shirt layered beneath a black dress and walked beside her father in black HOKA sneakers.
Violet is the eldest child the Good Will Hunting star shares with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner. The exes are also parents to their 15-year-old child Fin, who recently changed their name from Seraphina, and Samuel, 12.
While Affleck soaked up some daddy-daughter time with a suspiciously bare finger, Lopez has been enjoying a solo trip to Italy — where a relationship expert believes she will be able to "make decisions" regarding her seemingly struggling marriage, as OK! previously reported.
"They seem to have spent a lot more time apart recently, with Ben even moving out of their shared home and back into his own place," relationship expert Louella Alderson explained. "This suggests that there may be some underlying issues or conflicts in their relationship that they are trying to work through."
"It’s possible that Jennifer’s trip to Italy is allowing her some time and space to reflect on her marriage and what she wants for her future," she continued. "She is a strategic and independent woman, so it's likely that she is considering her options and needs some time alone to make decisions about her next steps."
Lopez and Affleck themselves have not commented publicly about the state of their marriage, however, their joint sightings have drastically decreased in the months as divorce rumors have swirled.
Last month, Lopez quickly shut down a reporter asking the Marry Me actress to address split speculation during a press conference in Mexico for her new film Atlas.
"You know better than that," she told the journalist before moving on to other questions.
While she refused to speak on her marriage, Lopez did gush over her husband on Father's Day — despite not sharing any children with him — as she called Affleck "our hero."
Affleck has been an involved stepdad to Lopez's twins, Max and Emme, 16, and the Shotgun Wedding star has been nothing but supportive of her three stepchildren as well.
Page Six obtained photos of Affleck without his wedding ring.