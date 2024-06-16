Jennifer Lopez Is 'Begging' Ben Affleck to 'Give Their Marriage a Second Chance' — But the Actor 'Wants a Life With Serenity and Peace'
Guess their romance wasn’t The Greatest Love Story Never Told.
According to an insider, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have been making arrangements to officially end their marriage.
Despite their relationship allegedly coming to an end, Lopez apparently “is still clinging to the possibility that they can turn things around.”
“She’s begged him to give their marriage a second chance,” the source stated, however, Affleck’s mind is supposedly made up. “The divorce is happening; it’s just a question of timing.”
“Ben is telling friends that he’s looking forward to the next chapter. He wants a life with serenity and peace, and escaping this roller coaster will be a relief,” they added.
The couple wants to split in a “civilized way and make sure the transition is as smooth as possible for the kids,” the source shared, referencing Affleck’s three children he has with ex Jennifer Garner and Lopez’s twins, whom she shares with ex Marc Anthony.
The Good Will Hunting actor, 51, “wants them to have all their ducks in a row so there’s no messy court battle.”
The pair, who tied the knot in 2022, were recently spotted together on June 2 in Santa Monica, Calif., however, a witness claimed the meeting seemed strained.
“It was so awkward,” the source said of the apparent air kiss Lopez made when she met him at his 12-year-old son Samuel’s basketball game. “They didn’t show any real affection like a normal married couple, but they had these big smiles on their faces, like they were faking it for the cameras.”
An insider close to the celebs also alleged, “It’s definitely over between them,” noting that Affleck “reluctantly agreed” to hold off on making a formal announcement until Lopez, 54, was ready.
According to another source, the split has been particularly hard on Lopez.
“She’s lost everything. Between dealing with crisis management and intense heartbreak, she’s told friends she needs help,” they shared, referencing how the singer recently canceled her tour.
Her new album — which inspired the tour — “was all about Ben and their love story,” and it “is humiliating that it’s over already after just two years. She’s been crying all the time, going from anger to despair to delusion and even having panic attacks. She’s saying she can’t imagine a scenario where she can exist without Ben in her life, which is putting a ton of pressure on him.”
As for Affleck, “The last thing he wants to do is hurt J.Lo. He still loves and respects her,” the insider shared.
