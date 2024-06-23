'Distraught' Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Can't Get on the Same Page' Amid Divorce Rumors

"Ben’s been leaning on Matt a lot lately when it comes to everything he’s going through with Jennifer," a third source spilled. "Matt knows there isn’t much he can do aside from listening and just being there for Ben. He’ll always support his friend no matter what."

As OK! previously reported, "Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him." However, a second source pointed out that "Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning."

