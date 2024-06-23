'Distraught' Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck 'Can't Get on the Same Page' Amid Divorce Rumors
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are having trouble seeing eye-to-eye as rumors swirl their marriage is headed for divorce.
According to a source, simply "being J.Lo"— and the responsibilities that come with it — has been taxing on both the megastar and her husband over the past year.
"It has been really hard for her and she is trying to figure out her next act," the source noted.
A second insider revealed the couple "can’t get on the same page [and] have been discussing divorce as an option," but Lopez isn't at all pleased with the possibility of calling it quits for good.
"Jennifer is distraught," the insider shared. "She wants to sell their house off-market to try and get less attention surrounding it. But Ben doesn’t care about the negative attention. He’s been through this before and it doesn’t faze him."
Meanwhile, the Batman actor has gone to his lifelong best pal Matt Damon for support amid his rumored marital woes.
"Ben’s been leaning on Matt a lot lately when it comes to everything he’s going through with Jennifer," a third source spilled. "Matt knows there isn’t much he can do aside from listening and just being there for Ben. He’ll always support his friend no matter what."
As OK! previously reported, "Matt is always in Ben’s corner and is supportive of him." However, a second source pointed out that "Matt's had serious reservations about Bennifer 2.0 since the beginning."
This comes after reports surfaced that the "On the Floor" singer is frustrated with Damon, Affleck's ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, and her mother-in-law, Christine Anne Boldt, for allegedly taking her husband's side amid their rough patch.
"J.Lo’s relationship with Christine has always been tense," the source claimed. "Christine’s extremely close to Ben’s first wife, Jennifer Garner, and thinks he made the biggest mistake of his life by letting her go. J.Lo can't help but think Christine is poisoning his head against her and thinks it's pathetic that Ben's run back to his mommy."
"She’s furious with everyone on Team Ben, including Matt Damon and Jen," the source added.
