Inside the Tension Between Howie Mandel and Kelly Ripa After the 'Great for 70' Comment: Everything to Know So Far

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Howie Mandel Fired Back at Kelly Ripa's Comment

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark/YouTube Howie Mandel ripped Kelly Ripa after she complimented him for 'looking great for 70.'

Howie Mandel took a brutal swipe at Kelly Ripa during a tense moment on Live With Kelly and Mark. The drama took off during the March 23 broadcast of Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos' talk show, in which the America's Got Talent judge was a guest. Consuelos congratulated Mandel on turning 70 years old, while Ripa said it "doesn't make any sense." Mandel interrupted Ripa and asked, "What do you mean it doesn't make any sense? That I look great?" The married couple tried to rephrase the comment, but Mandel pushed back, "No. no. no. I don't like that because that's a caveat. When you tell someone you're 70, and they say you look great ... " "We're not saying you look great for 70 [years old]," Ripa explained. "We're saying you look great and I don't believe you're 70." Looking annoyed, Mandel snapped back, "No. no. It's like saying you're smart for a stupid person. Oh, you seem smart, you seem smart, you see, no I don't look good."

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Howie Mandel 'Won't Be Asked Back' to 'Live' After the Tension

Source: Live With Kelly and Mark/YouTube The on-air moment reportedly affected Howie Mandel's chances of returning to the set of the show.

A few days after Mandel sharply countered Ripa, a source claimed the former Deal or No Deal host derailed any hopes of a return to the ABC talk show. "He disrespected her in her house," a source spilled to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack column. "That's her show, her audience, her tone — and he bulldozed right through it." According to Shuter, insiders said Ripa was "visibly thrown" by the awkward exchange — and it allegedly left a lasting impression. "Kelly runs a tight, polished ship," a second source noted. "She expects guests to play along, keep it light, and protect the vibe. That interview did the opposite." While Ripa will "never say 'you're banned,'" the "bookings get tricky, schedules don't align, and invites… vanish" suddenly, the source noted. "Howie won't be asked back," one source summed it up. "Not after making her uncomfortable on her own set." A second confidant shared, "In daytime TV, chemistry is everything. Once that trust is broken, it's almost impossible to rebuild." Another confidant said of Mandel's Live fate, "You don't get fired — you just quietly disappear."

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Howie Mandel Posted an Apology Video Following His 'Live' Appearance

Source: @howiemandel/Instagram Howie Mandel struggled to apologize to Kelly Ripa.

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In an Instagram clip on March 28, Mandel apologized to Ripa while strolling along the beach. "I've been debating for 48 hours whether I should make this post or not," the St. Elsewhere actor said. "I don't know if I'm doing the right thing philosophically because I don't believe that someone who is a comedian needs to apologize for a joke." "It's a joke. It's meant as a joke and it's not meant to offend," the funnyman added. "In all my years in the business, I have never publicly apologized. This is hard. But this is for Kelly Ripa." "In the past, I have been publicly supportive of her. I have been a guest on her show and I've known her for years," Mandel added. "When I go out on her show, I try to be entertaining and funny. Sometimes as a comedian, jokes don't land the way you need them to," he continued. "I don't know how to say this, but I want to say I'm sorry to her." "And this is the hardest part ... you're right. You're absolutely right and I'm sorry I didn't see it that way," he said as he let out a sigh, deliberately looking away from the camera. He continued, "After a lot of thought and self-reflection, I look great for my age. I really do. I look fantastic I just have to embrace the fact that I look this good."

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EP Michael Gelman Responded to Howie Mandel

Source: MEGA Michael Gelman left a comment on Howie Mandel's post.

In the comments section of Mandel's post, Live With Kelly and Mark executive producer Michael Gelman quipped, "During these divided times, one thing we can all agree upon is that you do look great … for your age." Weeks prior to the tense moment, Mandel told the attendees of a showcase at Laugh Factory in Hollywood, Calif., that he doesn't think there is "off limits" in comedy. "I don't think nothing is not funny. I don't think there's such a thing as too soon," he said during the February 2 event. Mandel acknowledged comedy suffered during the cancel culture era but said "the pendulum has swung back." "You know, some of the edgiest comics are selling out arenas (on) multi-nights," he added. "Some of the biggest comics are incredibly edgy. But comedy now is bigger than it has ever been. And I think the reason it is bigger than it has ever been is because they say that laughter is the best medicine, and I think we need more medicine now than we have ever needed on this globe." He then noted how some types of edgy comedy cannot be aired on AGT. "I just believe in responsible broadcasting. So, you know, AGT happens to be a network show which is supported by advertisers and they have a right to sell their product in a lane that they believe their audience is," he pointed out. "So I'm responsible enough not to go there or we're responsible enough not to allow comics or anybody on that stage to go where they shouldn't go that wouldn't be supported by the people who support the show."

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Howie Mandel Said He 'Regrets' Saying Sorry

Source: MEGA Howie Mandel has spoken about the tension in a podcast appearance.