Inside the Tension Between Howie Mandel and Kelly Ripa After the 'Great for 70' Comment: Everything to Know So Far
April 19 2026, Published 5:00 p.m. ET
Howie Mandel Fired Back at Kelly Ripa's Comment
Howie Mandel took a brutal swipe at Kelly Ripa during a tense moment on Live With Kelly and Mark.
The drama took off during the March 23 broadcast of Ripa and her husband Mark Consuelos' talk show, in which the America's Got Talent judge was a guest.
Consuelos congratulated Mandel on turning 70 years old, while Ripa said it "doesn't make any sense."
Mandel interrupted Ripa and asked, "What do you mean it doesn't make any sense? That I look great?"
The married couple tried to rephrase the comment, but Mandel pushed back, "No. no. no. I don't like that because that's a caveat. When you tell someone you're 70, and they say you look great ... "
"We're not saying you look great for 70 [years old]," Ripa explained. "We're saying you look great and I don't believe you're 70."
Looking annoyed, Mandel snapped back, "No. no. It's like saying you're smart for a stupid person. Oh, you seem smart, you seem smart, you see, no I don't look good."
Howie Mandel 'Won't Be Asked Back' to 'Live' After the Tension
A few days after Mandel sharply countered Ripa, a source claimed the former Deal or No Deal host derailed any hopes of a return to the ABC talk show.
"He disrespected her in her house," a source spilled to Rob Shuter's Naughty But Nice Substack column. "That's her show, her audience, her tone — and he bulldozed right through it."
According to Shuter, insiders said Ripa was "visibly thrown" by the awkward exchange — and it allegedly left a lasting impression.
"Kelly runs a tight, polished ship," a second source noted. "She expects guests to play along, keep it light, and protect the vibe. That interview did the opposite."
While Ripa will "never say 'you're banned,'" the "bookings get tricky, schedules don't align, and invites… vanish" suddenly, the source noted.
"Howie won't be asked back," one source summed it up. "Not after making her uncomfortable on her own set."
A second confidant shared, "In daytime TV, chemistry is everything. Once that trust is broken, it's almost impossible to rebuild."
Another confidant said of Mandel's Live fate, "You don't get fired — you just quietly disappear."
Howie Mandel Posted an Apology Video Following His 'Live' Appearance
- How Kelly Ripa's Birthday Compliment to Howie Mandel Sparked Viral TV Feud
- Howie Mandel 'Regrets' Saying 'Sorry' to Kelly Ripa After Tense 'Live' Moment: 'I Don’t Think You Should Apologize for Making a Joke'
- Howie Mandel Teased by 'Live' EP Michael Gelman After TV Star Apologizes for on-Air Clash With Kelly Ripa
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In an Instagram clip on March 28, Mandel apologized to Ripa while strolling along the beach.
"I've been debating for 48 hours whether I should make this post or not," the St. Elsewhere actor said. "I don't know if I'm doing the right thing philosophically because I don't believe that someone who is a comedian needs to apologize for a joke."
"It's a joke. It's meant as a joke and it's not meant to offend," the funnyman added. "In all my years in the business, I have never publicly apologized. This is hard. But this is for Kelly Ripa."
"In the past, I have been publicly supportive of her. I have been a guest on her show and I've known her for years," Mandel added. "When I go out on her show, I try to be entertaining and funny. Sometimes as a comedian, jokes don't land the way you need them to," he continued. "I don't know how to say this, but I want to say I'm sorry to her."
"And this is the hardest part ... you're right. You're absolutely right and I'm sorry I didn't see it that way," he said as he let out a sigh, deliberately looking away from the camera.
He continued, "After a lot of thought and self-reflection, I look great for my age. I really do. I look fantastic I just have to embrace the fact that I look this good."
EP Michael Gelman Responded to Howie Mandel
In the comments section of Mandel's post, Live With Kelly and Mark executive producer Michael Gelman quipped, "During these divided times, one thing we can all agree upon is that you do look great … for your age."
Weeks prior to the tense moment, Mandel told the attendees of a showcase at Laugh Factory in Hollywood, Calif., that he doesn't think there is "off limits" in comedy.
"I don't think nothing is not funny. I don't think there's such a thing as too soon," he said during the February 2 event.
Mandel acknowledged comedy suffered during the cancel culture era but said "the pendulum has swung back."
"You know, some of the edgiest comics are selling out arenas (on) multi-nights," he added. "Some of the biggest comics are incredibly edgy. But comedy now is bigger than it has ever been. And I think the reason it is bigger than it has ever been is because they say that laughter is the best medicine, and I think we need more medicine now than we have ever needed on this globe."
He then noted how some types of edgy comedy cannot be aired on AGT.
"I just believe in responsible broadcasting. So, you know, AGT happens to be a network show which is supported by advertisers and they have a right to sell their product in a lane that they believe their audience is," he pointed out. "So I'm responsible enough not to go there or we're responsible enough not to allow comics or anybody on that stage to go where they shouldn't go that wouldn't be supported by the people who support the show."
Howie Mandel Said He 'Regrets' Saying Sorry
Mandel made a guest appearance on the March 31 episode of Billy Bush's "Hot Mics" podcast, during which he expressed his feelings of "regret" after uploading his apology video.
"Who was offended?" the host asked.
Mandel replied, "I don't know. I've been reading articles on the internet, and if somebody is offended, if somebody feels that I did wrong, then I apologize. I don't believe in apologizing, as I said in that post."
He spilled, "I kind of regret making the post. Because I don't think that you should apologize for a joke."
He further reflected on the on-air spat with Ripa, admitting he did not appreciate her for the comment.
"I do agree, and people are saying it wherever I go now, I do think I look good. And I don't think the caveat is for 70. I just think I look good," he said.
On the other hand, the situation reportedly made him focus more on his appearance and how he "project[s] himself."
Up until a couple of weeks ago, I [didn't] really focus on my looks. I focus on staying healthy and vibrant," he declared.
"I don't know if that's healthy. I feel bad. I don't know what's going on, and I don't know when this will end. I hope it ends soon, because I didn't mean to cause any disruption," Mandel said. "I didn't mean to embarrass anybody."
The comedian added he now understands what image-focused stars go through in the spotlight.